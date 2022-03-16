ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Mike Myers Returns — in 8 Different Roles — in Secret Society Comedy ‘The Pentaverate’

By Daniel Kreps
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JxfHZ_0egq2f1100

Click here to read the full article.

Mike Myers returns — in eight different roles — in The Pentaverate , an upcoming Netflix comedy series about a secret society.

According to the new teaser, the series takes place over 1,000 years in the future after a plague wipes out the population; the titular group works behind the scenes to orchestrate world events.

After spending the past decade and a half sporadically appearing in supporting parts and hosting game shows, The Pentaverate marks Myers’ first time in a starring role — and in many roles — since his disastrous 2008 comedy The Love Guru . Among the characters Myers plays this time around is a CBC news anchor, a Russian oligarch, a rock & roll manager named Shep Gordon, a tech genius, a far-right radio host, and a conspiracy theorist.

Netflix first announced the series in 2019, with Myers saying at the time, “I love creating characters, and Netflix has given me a fantastic playground to play in.”

The Pentaverate also stars Keegan-Michael Key, Ken Jeong, Debi Mazar, and — in a dual role — Jennifer Saunders, with Jeremy Irons serving as the comedy’s narrator.

The six-episode series arrives on the streaming service on May 5.

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Lara Logan: Zelensky Wore Leather Pants so Maybe the Russian Invasion Isn’t So Bad

Click here to read the full article. As Russia has intensified its war in Ukraine, the Kremlin’s propaganda outlets have largely been shut off in the West — but Vladimir Putin has some not-so-subtle defenders nestled into America’s far-right media outlets. That includes from Fox News’ biggest boy, Tucker Carlson, as well as the folks of OAN.  Arguably the front-runner for the most outrageous claim came from OAN correspondent Pearson Sharp, who speculated wildly in a segment last week that Putin’s decision to invade a sovereign country was actually the fault of — wait for it — President Biden. In no...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Rolling Stone

Trump Officially Kicks Pence to the Curb

Click here to read the full article. Donald Trump sure sounds like he’s running for president in 2024, and if he makes another run, he’ll be doing it without former vice president Mike Pence on the ticket. In a phone interview with the Washington Examiner on Tuesday, Trump remained critical of his vice president when asked about the possibility of again tapping Pence to be his running mate. “I don’t think the people would accept it,” Trump told the publication, citing the fallout from the 2020 election as a point of contention. Trump, of course, has refused to accept the fact that...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
digitalspy.com

Cobra Kai and The Big Bang Theory star lands next movie role

Cobra Kai and The Big Bang Theory star Courtney Henggeler has landed a big new movie role in George Clooney-directed film, The Boys in the Boat. The movie tells the story of the University of Washington men's rowing team in the mid-1930s, who overcame the odds to not only represent the United States in the 1936 Olympic Games in Berlin, but to win the gold medal.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Saunders
Person
Ken Jeong
Person
Jeremy Irons
Person
Mike Myers
Person
Debi Mazar
Person
Shep Gordon
Collider

'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story' Starring Daniel Radcliffe Has Wrapped Filming

The saga can truly begin. Weird Al Yankovic took to Instagram to announce and celebrate the end of filming for his biopic, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. Starring Daniel Radcliffe as the wild, long haired, accordion playing musician, the feature will set out to tell the unbelievable story behind the extraordinary Yankovic’s life.
MOVIES
Deadline

Alfred Sole Dies: ‘Alice, Sweet Alice’ Horror Film Director, Prolific TV Production Designer Was 78

Click here to read the full article. Alfred Sole, the prolific television production designer of Veronica Mars, Castle and MacGyver who had achieved cult-horror status with his 1976 film Alice, Sweet Alice featuring a 10-year-old Brooke Shields in a supporting role, died Feb. 14 at his home in Salt Lake City. He was 78. His death was announced in a Facebook post by his cousin, filmmaker Dante Tomaselli. A cause of death was not specified. Sole had already written and directed the 1972 sexually explicit, low-budget film Deep Sleep when several years later – and after the first film had been pulled...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy Series#Rock Roll#Film Star#Secret Society Comedy#Cbc#Russian#Rolling Stone Mike Myers#Play Multiple Roles
Vulture

One Perfect Shot Brings Film Twitter to HBO Max

Film Twitter has finally made its way to the big screen, well a bigger screen than a phone. HBO Max will debut the documentary series One Perfect Shot on March 24. Based on the Twitter account @OnePerfectShot, the series of the same name follows a specific director who explains in detail one of their “most iconic shots.” According to an HBO Max press release, “directors enter each shot, walking through the scene in 360 degree moments that allow viewers to join an immersive exploration of moviemaking.” Created alongside director Ava DuVernay, the series includes shots from films like Wonder Woman, The Trial of the Chicago 7, Harriet, Crazy Rich Asians, Girls Trip, and Heat. The full lineup includes directors Aaron Sorkin, Patty Jenkins, Jon M. Chu, Kasi Lemmons, Malcolm D. Lee, and Michael Mann. All six episodes will premiere on HBO Max on March 24.
TV & VIDEOS
Rolling Stone

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Dropout Dolly Parton Covers ‘Stairway to Heaven’ in 2002

Dolly Parton stunned a lot of her fans earlier this week when withdrew herself from consideration for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. “Even though I am extremely flattered to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don’t feel that I have earned that right,” she wrote. “I really do not want the votes split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out … I do hope that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will understand and be willing to consider me again — if I’m ever worthy. This has, however, inspired me to put out a hopefully great rock ‘n’ roll album at some point in the future, which I have always wanted to do!”
Popculture

Netflix Sets Final Season for Comedy Series

Never Have I Ever will return for a third season this summer on Netflix, which also renewed the coming-of-age sitcom for a fourth and final season. The series was created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher and was loosely inspired by Kaling's childhood. Maitreyi Ramakrishnan stars in the lead role of Devi Vishwakumar, who began the show as a 15-year-old high school sophomore in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood of Los Angeles.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
urbanbellemag.com

Mimi Faust Responds After Ty Young is Seen With Another Woman in Public

Mimi Faust’s past with Stevie J. made her fearful of getting married. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” star Mimi Faust went through a lot with Stevie J. In fact, she didn’t know he was messing around with Joseline Hernandez until they started filming the show. Stevie wanted to have both women at the same time. Once, he even gave both a promise ring just minutes apart. To no surprise, a therapy session for all three ended up being a violent disaster. Joseline was so fed up that she punched Stevie J. in the middle of the session. So it’s safe to say that a lot of drama came from the love triangle that had people talking plenty on social media.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Judas Priest Guitarist Thanks Dolly Parton, Rock Hall of Fame Competitor, for Wanting to Drop Out

Click here to read the full article. Dolly Parton’s attempt to drop out of the balloting for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has earned a big thank-you from Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner. He’s not exactly a disinterested party: Priest is on the ballot, too, competing with Parton. “I think she recognizes her brand, and it didn’t necessarily fit into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. And I think it raises questions to what the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s brand is, as well,” said Faulkner on the podcast “Rock of Nations With Dave Kinchen,” as reported...
MUSIC
94.1 KRNA

‘The Muppets’ Band Get Their Own TV Show

The Muppets’ house band Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem are the subject of an upcoming TV show commissioned by Disney Plus. Variety revealed that the series will follow Teeth, Janice, Zoot, Lips, Floyd Pepper and – of course – Animal as they record their debut album, with Lilly Singh playing the lead human role as their manager Nora. Based on the characters created by Jim Henson, The Muppets Mayhem was developed by The Goldbergs creator Adam F. Goldberg, Muppets alum Bill Barretta and Jeff Yorkes. “We are thrilled to have Adam, Bill and Jeff at the helm to bring all of these iconic and great new characters to life in fresh and dynamic ways,” Disney TV president Ayo Davis said.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

A Ten Year-Old Ben Affleck Made His Screen Debut on This PBS Series

The humble beginnings of A-List actors can be a fascinating journey through guest starring roles on big hits — like Tom Hanks on The Love Boat — or starring roles in out-of-the-way experiments — like Renee Zellweger on Showtime's Rebel Highway. But few trips on the wayback machine are as fascinating as when you uncover a childhood performance of a future star. Some actors, like Jodie Foster, have been with us since childhood and never left, growing up on camera all the while. Others — like Natasha Lyonne — popped up as a kid in some commercials before eventually emerging years later as a full-fledged adult. Not Ben Affleck, though. You couldn't stretch the definition of the term enough to call him a child star, but he did act in his childhood. The earliest and most curious role of the Early Affleck era was definitely the educational program The Voyage of the Mimi, and luckily the show is available to stream on YouTube to satisfy all of our Affleckian curiosities.
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Nicolas Cage's new movie lands rare 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes

Nicolas Cage plays... Nicolas Cage in a meta comedy that has a 100% score on movie review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. The upcoming, bizarre The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent sees the prolific actor play a fictionalised version of himself. In a creative rut and swamped with debts, this Nic Cage lives in a hotel awaiting his next, big break.
MOVIES
tvinsider.com

‘The Penguin’: HBO Max Officially Orders ‘The Batman’ Spinoff Series

The Batman has only been in theaters for a few days and already HBO Max is giving the green light to its previously teased spinoff, The Penguin. The straight-to-series order will see Colin Farrell reprise his role as Oswald Cobblepot, who was introduced in The Batman, as he leads the DC drama expanding on the world filmmaker Matt Reeves has created for Warner Bros. Pictures. For now, The Penguin is a working title and is subject to change as the creative process gets underway.
TV SERIES
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

44K+
Followers
17K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy