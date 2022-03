The Texas Lantana Chapter of the National Charity League held its Senior Recognition event on Feb. 27 in Denton. The annual event is a time-honored tradition in the NCL of honoring the girls, known as “Ticktockers,” upon completion of the six-year program, according to a news release from the chapter. Senior recognition is a rite of passage for the girls’ teen years with a look to their future after high school in the national nonprofit mother-daughter organization.

DENTON, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO