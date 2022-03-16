No Tickets Sold With All Six Mega Millions Lottery Numbers

Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in the latest drawing of the multi-state Mega Millions lottery and the estimated jackpot for Friday's drawing will grow to $29 million.

One ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, was sold in Massachusetts and is worth $1 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game.

The numbers drawn Tuesday were 9, 14, 28, 59, 60 and the Mega number was 24. The estimated jackpot was $22 million.

The drawing was the second since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number are 1 in 302,575,350, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.

The Mega Millions game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. Virgin Islands.