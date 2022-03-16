ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

Take pride in DIY landscaping: Easy ways to add bold colors to your garden

SFGate
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(BPT) - Gardening is such a rewarding hobby. Not only do you get to spend time outdoors, but you can also increase your home’s curb appeal by adding colorful plants to your yard, front porch or balcony. If you’re new to gardening, it can feel intimidating, but it...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gardening Soul

10 Plants That Bloom All Summer Long

What’s more rewarding than a garden filled with beautiful flowers? How about one that isn't yours! Summer is the perfect time to invest in some new plants and fill your yard or patio.
Telegraph

Gardening in March: what to plant and tidy in your garden this month

A fuzz of fresh, vibrant green is starting to appear over shrubs and trees, keeping the many spring bulbs company. It is such an exciting time in the garden. March brings with it a great influx of light, plus the clocks going forward: by the end of the month, evening gardening is very much back on the cards. That extra hour will come in handy as this is the first really busy gardening month. Greenhouses and windowsills soon fill up with pots and seed trays as we attempt to get our plants to the point of perfect readiness, raring to romp away when the warmer months arrive.
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gardening Tips#Pantone Colors#Outdoor Gardening#Bpt Rrb Gardening#Spre
The Daily News Online

Master Gardener: Pawpaw trees are a unique garden project

The Pawpaw tree (Asimina triloba) is an interesting fruit bearing tree that is native to the eastern and midwestern United States. The unique fruit is the largest edible native fruit of the U.S. Typically weighing 5 to 7 ounces, it can weigh up to a pound. Prior to the 1950’s...
BATAVIA, NY
BHG

No-Dig Gardening Can Fix Even the Worst Soil—Here's How

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. In January 2021, I moved to a new home with my family. It's fair to describe it as a garden with a house attached (a small house with a big yard), which felt like a dream come true for us. Fortunately, the house itself was move-in ready. However, the yard had years of deferred maintenance. Weeds and an abandoned lawn grew in soil that could best be compared to concrete. Yet, for me, it was a blank slate I couldn't wait to bring to life, all without digging. Instead of bashing the soil to bits with a tiller or trowel, I let nature do the work. Besides saving my back, the perks of no-dig gardening include far fewer weeds to pull, and a much healthier garden. Here's how it works, and why you should give it a try in your own yard.
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
NOLA.com

Thinking of pruning your trees? Don't make a single cut before reading Dan Gill's advice

Garden columnist Dan Gill answers readers' questions each week. To send a question, email Gill at gnogardening@agcenter.lsu.edu. I have a Louisiana sweet orange tree that is about 12 years old and stands about 15 feet high. It is partly spreading over my neighbor’s yard, and I cannot harvest most of the tree in recent years because the fruit are up so high. I need to cut back the portion that goes over the fence, and I want to prune back the top so the tree is lower, but I need some advice on how to accomplish this. Also, do you have a suggestion as to what to use to paint the cuts to prevent insects and disease? — John Burke.
LOUISIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Master Gardener Carrie Petty shares pre-spring gardening tips

It’s happening! Spring is near, and it’s time to get busy in the garden! Carrie Petty, master gardener, joined us today with a few tips to help you start your garden off on the right foot this spring. Get out there and take some stock of what’s happened...
GARDENING
Telegraph

How to get rid of rats from your garden – follow these easy tips

There are those – most of them probably non-gardeners – who hold us compost-makers responsible for rodent uprisings. I feel that this is somewhat unfair, but here are some rat facts for gardeners that I have gathered from personal experience (being an avid compost maker and sometime poultry keeper) of which we should be aware.
ANIMALS
Taste Of Home

This Seed Spacing Hack Will Make It Easy to Plant Your Garden

The garden is a safe haven for a lot of us. It’s a place to relax and enjoy time outdoors while creating something beautiful. Whether it’s a plot of easy-to-grow vegetables or a planter full of kitchen herbs, having our hands in the dirt makes us happy! But, as with many other hobbies, it takes a bit of physical labor and planning to yield the best results. Luckily, we’re all about working smarter, not harder.
GARDENING
thespruce.com

20 Oh-So-Fresh DIY Strawberry Planter Ideas

Not only are strawberries delicious, but they’re also easy to grow in almost all climates. Whether you’re starting a container garden, adding greenery to your balcony, or establishing a full-blown backyard garden, adding a strawberry plant should be one of the first things you do. With love, care, and plenty of sunshine, you could be snacking on juicy homegrown strawberries in just a few short months.
GARDENING
BobVila

How to Keep Bees Away From Hummingbird Feeders Without Harming Them

There’s an abundance of information available about how to attract hummingbirds to your yard and feeders, but information about how to keep bees away from hummingbird feeders tends to be scarce. The dozen or so species of hummingbirds found in North America gravitate to a variety of colorful garden...
ANIMALS
Columbian

Gardening With Allen: Fruit trees may be pruned now

When is the best time to prune fruit trees? Do I need to get professional help or is it something I can do myself?. Any time from now until fruit trees start to bloom and grow is the best time to prune, although they can be pruned at other times. Most gardeners can prune their own fruit trees following a few simple steps.
GARDENING
Columbian

Gardening With Allen: March good time to start garden

Recent springlike weather has stimulated my interest in getting outside to improve the landscape around my home. Is it too early to begin planting trees, shrubs and flowers?. There are a lot of gardening projects you can do right now. This is a great time to move or plant trees and shrubs. If you have a tree or shrub that you would like to move to a new location, this is the ideal time to move it before it begins active growth. Cool, moist weather is also an advantage when planting new trees and shrubs. They have a chance to develop their roots before there is a big demand for water caused by new leaf growth.
VANCOUVER, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy