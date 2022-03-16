ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walmart Wants to Hire More Than 50,000 Workers in New Business Push

By Melissa Repko, CNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWalmart wants to hire more than 50,000 employees by the end of April. The big-box retailer said the new hires will include personal shoppers, delivery drivers and data scientists, among others. The company will have to woo workers in a tight labor market. Walmart said Wednesday it wants to...

MarketWatch

Walmart to hire 50,000 U.S. associates in the first quarter

Walmart Inc. WMT, -0.29% announced plans on Wednesday to add 50,000 U.S. associates in the first quarter across the company's stores, clubs, campuses and supply chain. The announcement was part of a blog post, authored by Donna Morris, Walmart's chief people officer, who detailed the perks of working for the retail giant, including career advancement, health care benefits starting at $31.40 per pay period and improved technology for store workers. Walmart's average hourly pay is $16.40 per hour with some roles reaching $30 per hour in certain markets. Walmart announced on Tuesday that it will add 5,000 workers in its Atlanta and Toronto tech hubs. Walmart has 2.3 million associates around the world. Walmart stock has gained about 9% over the past year while the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
BUSINESS
Click10.com

Walmart to hire 50,000 employees this spring

The largest retailer in the U.S. says it is looking to fill at least 50,000 positions by April. The jobs are available in stores, campuses and supply chain facilities. The retail industry has been experiencing a worker shortage, triggered in part by the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, Walmart hired more...
MIAMI, FL
WBKO

Walmart plans to hire 50K workers before May

(CNN) - The largest retailer in the U.S. is looking to boost its workforce. Walmart announced it’s focused on hiring at least 50,000 employees this spring. Positions are available in stores, campuses, clubs and supply chain facilities, and Walmart officials said they hope to have these all filled by April.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
US News and World Report

Telecommunications Firm to Hire More Workers for Call Center

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A telecommunications firm plans to hire 350 new workers for sales and management positions. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster on Tuesday announced the plans of Charter Communications for its Spectrum workforce. The jobs are being added to the company’s call center in West Columbia,...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
Mashed

The Supermarket That Beat Aldi And Kroger In A Recent Survey

USA Today has published its annual list of the top 10 supermarket brands. After a group of experts narrowed the number of brands down to ten, readers had a 28-day period to vote for their favorite. Despite the coverage Mashed tends to give to Aldi, Kroger, and Trader Joe's, none of these made it to the number one spot. The most beloved brand for readers of USA Today is The Fresh Market — and for the second year in a row.
WKYT 27

McDonald’s looking to hire more than 400 workers in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - McDonald’s is looking to hire more than 400 workers in Lexington. The chain is preparing for a busy summer season. They’re trying to hire 7,300 workers to fill in gaps nationwide. Job seekers can visit McDonalds.com/careers to learn more and apply to a restaurant...
LEXINGTON, KY

