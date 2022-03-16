ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYSP looking to ID person in credit card theft

By Michael O'Brien
 5 days ago

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The New York State Police in Queensbury are attempting to identify a person involved in a theft of a credit card. The suspect pictured below allegedly used the stolen credit card to purchase over $800 worth of items at Target on Aviation Road in Queensbury.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SP Queensbury at (518) 583-7000 . When contacting, reference case# 10724285.

