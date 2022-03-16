NYSP looking to ID person in credit card theft
QUEENSBURY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The New York State Police in Queensbury are attempting to identify a person involved in a theft of a credit card. The suspect pictured below allegedly used the stolen credit card to purchase over $800 worth of items at Target on Aviation Road in Queensbury.Albany police investigating shots fired Man facing many charges after fleeing Scotia police
Anyone with information is asked to contact SP Queensbury at (518) 583-7000 . When contacting, reference case# 10724285.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.
Comments / 0