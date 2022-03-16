Police jail six after finding drugs amid search of buildings on Saturday in Rockmart area





















Six different people were arrested over the weekend when officers found methamphetamine and marijuana among outbuildings and were people were living on Cedartown Highway, according to reports.

Police conducted the search warrant on Saturday, March 12 at 6:09 p.m. after property owners nearby came forward and reported that “they have witnessed multiple vehicles coming and going from the shacks and outbuildings within the confines of that property as well as foot traffic coming and going from the shacks and outbuildings within the confines of that property as well as foot traffic from the Silver Comet trial,” the report stated. Additional reports included a tip that when methamphetamine was up for sale from the residents, they used “colored quilts” hung from a clothesline to advertise to passing vehicles from the road.

Before the search warrant was even drafted, police were able to sit and watch with permission from a neighboring property, and spotted a green Toyota Prius pull up into the driveway at 1700 Cedartown Highway, Rockmart, that was followed by a Chevy Blazer. Police watched for another 10 minutes until the Prius – driven by a woman identified as Teresa Snell – who left from another driveway, and officers immediately recognized her, watched her make an illegal lane change, and pulled her over at the Dollar General.

The reporting officer who watched all this occur added that when he approached Snell’s vehicle, the odor of marijuana was heavy and “she told me she had smoked marijuana approximately 30 minutes before.”

She also told officers when they got her out of her car and sought to search the vehicle that she had methamphetamine in her purse. Police were able to find “two large bags” of the drug and noted that one had a “red dice logo” on it. She was arrested, told officers that she had just purchased the meth from the location where she was previously, and named who she bought from.

After that incident, police sought to get their warrant and officers on the night shift were advised of what was happening and enlisted for help. The team was assembled, police arrived back at the Cedartown Highway address, surprising those who were in the various buildings on the property.

Police first had to order two men – later identified as Eric Jacobs and Edwin Sefton – to stop what they were doing and come to officers. Officers hadn’t had the warrant signed off by the judge until around 8 p.m., but detained Jacobs and Sefton, along with Jessica Maulding, Kelly Jackson, Timothy Cook and Tommy Moore until that time. While being held, everyone was searched.

Officers found a large knife and a bag of marijuana on Sefton, and Jackson was found with a bag of meth and marijuana as well.









The reporting officer returned to the Polk County Police Department headquarters to finish the warrant, got it approved, and then the search began once the judge signed off.

Officers searched multiple buildings and tents, and came away with multiple bags of methamphetamine – including bags that had the same red dice on them that Snell was found with – and marijuana, paraphernalia, scales, syringes, a bong, phones and more during the search.

Police sought to get warrants to review the evidence on the phones on Monday.

Overall, Jacobs, Maulding, Jackson, Sefton and Cook were all arrested following the search. Moore was released when nothing was found in his belongings.

Jackson was jailed on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and a bench warrant, and she remained in jail with an $8,750 bond set.

Jacobs remained in jail as well on a $25,000 bond on felony charges of probation violation, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and two counts of possession of tools for the commission of a crime. He also had misdemeanor charges for marijuana possession and for obstruction of law enforcement officers.

Maulding continues to be held as of this report on a $23,000 bond on felony charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and two counts of possession of tools for the commission of a crime. She also faces misdemeanor marijuana charges as well.

Cook was released on a $10,000 bond. He was charged with felonies for possession of methamphetamine, two counts of possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and a misdemeanor for possession and use of drug-related objects.

Sefton was also released on an $18,000 bond, and faces felony charges of two counts of possession of methamphetamine and two counts of possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and possession and use of drug-related objects.

Snell, who was arrested in the traffic stop before the search, was released on a $16,000 bond on felony charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.