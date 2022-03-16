ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Sky Bows Trailer for Failed Soccer League Documentary 'Super Greed' – Global Bulletin

By Naman Ramachandran
 5 days ago
Comcast-owned pay TV service Sky U.K. has released the first trailer for “Super Greed: The Fight for Football.” Produced by Fulwell 73 , the 90-minute film charts the rise and rapid fall of the European Super League . In Apr. 2021, owners and executives of the 12 most powerful clubs in world soccer attempted to launch a new competition that would secure their club’s financial future for the next 23 years. The Super League created a fury of opposition from the entire soccer world and collapsed in just 48 hours. “Super Greed: The Fight for Football” tells the inside story of the league through the eyes of those who helped bring it down.

Contributors include president of UEFA, Aleksander Čeferin; president of La Liga, Javier Tebas; chairman of Crystal Palace FC, Steve Parish; MP for Liverpool, West Derby, Ian Byrne; soccer writer, Nicky Bandini; Arsenal Supporters’ Trust spokesperson, Tim Payton; and Chelsea Supporters’ Trust member, Dom Rosso.

The documentary is directed by Carl Hindmarch. From Fulwell 73, Leo Pearlman, Gabe Turner, Ben Turner and Richard Thompson serve as executive producers on the project with Richard Cooke, Benjamin Riad and Sara Woodford as producers. Poppy Dixon and Jamie Morris serve as executive producers for Sky U.K.

“Super Greed: The Fight for Football” will be available on Sky Documentaries and streaming service Now from March 21.

Disney will sponsor the U.K.’s National Film and Television School ‘s production accounting diploma, a blended learning part-time course that is targeted at those with a business or finance background who would like to apply their skills and knowledge in the film and television industry. In order to address the accountancy skills gap within the creative sector and to ensure that the course is accessible to as many people as possible, Disney will underwrite 75% of all student course fees and will fully fund three students. The program will also strive to offer participants work placements on U.K. productions, helping them gain an overview of the role of a production accountant on independent size projects and some of the highest profile productions being made in the U.K.

“We are incredibly excited to sponsor NFTS’s new program and welcome the next generation of accountants to the world of entertainment,” said Paul Steinke , senior VP of production finance at Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Productions. “Finance plays a vital role in the production of beloved film and episodic content and fostering talent in this space will only improve our industry.”

Applications to join the diploma are open until Apr. 25, with the course starting June 4.

Vijay Subramaniam , former director and head, content, at Amazon Prime Video India , has founded 29SeptemberWorks , an independent incubator to develop, curate, finance and produce multi-platform content for the Indian market, with a focus on the Southern Indian region. The company is underway with its first slate that features films in the Malayalam and Tamil languages and series in Tamil and Kannada. Subramaniam is also partnering with leading production houses to bolster their upcoming slates. Headquartered in Bangalore with a presence in Chennai and Kochi, 29September Works is in the process of expanding its creative and development team.

Paramount ‘s free streaming service Pluto TV will be launched in Sweden, Denmark, and Norway on May 18, offering two distinct viewing choices, with more than 210 live, linear channels and a Viafree on-demand section. Channels will include content from Paramount brands and IPs, Viafree shows and third party content through partnerships with leading international and local publishers, broadcasters, and distributors. Content includes “Catfish: The TV Show,” “South Park,” “Dora the Explorer,” “Frozen Roads,” “MasterChef DK” and “Amazing Makeovers.”

Line producer Kate Larking will join Duck Soup Films as head of production, responsible for overseeing the management of all projects from development through to delivery. Prior to joining Duck Soup, Larking was working with Birmingham-based kids and family indie Threewise Entertainment. Her recent line producing credits include BBC drama “Ridley Road” for Red Productions. Established in 2015, Duck Soup Films is a collaboration between producers Libby Durdy (“Made of Stone”), Bekki Wray Rogers (“This is England ’88”) and Jessica Brown Meek (“Building the Dream”). Larking will report into them.

Meanwhile, film programmer Diana Sanchez has joined Canada’s Blue Mountain Film Festival team as co-director of programming, working closely with executive and artistic director Helen du Toit . Sanchez spent over 16 years as an international programmer at the Toronto International Film festival and from 2019 to 2021, held the position of senior director, film, there. Sanchez was also the founding artistic director of the Panama Film Festival. Currently, she works as a sessional lecturer at the University of Toronto’s Cinema Studies Institute.

