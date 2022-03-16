ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Physics

A unique pattering strategy based on 'resist nanokirigami'

By Science China Press
Phys.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhotoresist-based patterning strategies have been standardized for decades since the invention of photolithography. However, there are still major challenges in the processing of certain functional structures. For example, the standard resist-based high resolution patterning process usually requires point-by-point exposure of the target resist structures, leading to extremely low throughput and an...

phys.org

Phys.org

New Cas9 model maps DNA cutting behavior for the first time

Researchers from the TU Delft have come up with a physical-based model that establishes a quantitative framework on how gene-editing with CRISPR-Cas9 works, and allows them to predict where, with what probability, and why targeting errors (off-targets) occur. This research, which has been published in Nature Communications, gives us a first detailed physical understanding of the mechanism behind the most important gene editing platform of today.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Experiments show why early humans began adding handles to tools

A team of researchers at the University of Liverpool has tested the assumption that hafted tools (those with handles) provided early humans with enough benefit to warrant their construction and use. In their paper published in Journal of the Royal Society Interface, the group describes how they enlisted the assistance of several volunteers to help them learn more about the types of benefits to be gained from hafted tools.
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

How does natural product–based antifouling paint perform in seawater?

Biofouling is challenging for underwater sensors, especially for long-term in situ monitoring in marine environments. Biofouling on in situ sensor surfaces can shorten their operating lifetime, increase the cost and frequency of maintenance, and result in signal drift and data errors. Natural products with antifouling properties are promising sources of...
CHINA
Phys.org

Opinion: Nanoplastics should be included in existing regulatory frameworks

The need to include nanoplastics in existing regulatory frameworks arises from the increasing number of studies demonstrating the bioavailability and harmfulness of smaller plastic particles, compared to larger fragments of plastic. Currently, three important policy and legislative processes are on-going in parallel that will impact the future regulation of plastics...
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Spray of tiny particles of gold can potentially treat heart disease, research suggests

Could a spritz of super-tiny particles of gold and peptides on a damaged heart potentially provide minimally invasive, on-the-spot repair?. Cutting-edge research led by University of Ottawa Faculty of Medicine Associate Professors Dr. Emilio Alarcon and Dr. Erik Suuronen suggests a spray-on technology using customized nanoparticles of one of the world's most precious metals offers tremendous therapeutic potential and could eventually help save many lives. Cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death globally, claiming roughly 18 million lives each year.
HEALTH
The Independent

Scientists believe there could be an ‘anti-universe’ next to ours – where time runs backwards

A wild theory suggests there may be an "anti-universe" that runs backwards in time before the Big Bang.The concept, explained in a paper accepted for publication in the journal Annals of Physics, suggests that the reason for this universe is because there are fundamental symmetries in nature – such as charge, parity, and time. This fundamental symmetry is known as CPT symmetry.Physical interactions generally obey these symmetries, but physicists have never observed a violation of these laws of nature simultaneously. The researchers posit that while this symmetry applies to interactions, it could also apply to the entire universe.As such, to...
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

NASA system predicts impact of small asteroid

A small asteroid hit Earth's atmosphere over the Norwegian Sea before disintegrating on March 11, 2022. But this event wasn't a complete surprise: Astronomers knew it was on a collision course, predicting exactly where and when the impact would happen. Two hours before the asteroid made impact, K. Sarneczky at...
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

How cattle ranchers in Brazil could help reduce carbon emissions

Providing customized training to Brazilian ranchers can not only help keep carbon in the ground, but improve their livelihoods and mitigate climate change, according to new research from the University of Colorado Boulder and the Climate Policy Initiative / PUC-Rio. Published today in the Proceedings of the National Academy of...
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

New family of catalysts that significantly improves several chemical processes

The University of Alicante Molecular Nanotechnology Lab (NANOMOL) has developed a new family of catalysts with tailor-made properties that can be manufactured with the ideal features for every chemical process. Not only have these catalysts shown considerable improvements in the production of fuels and pharmaceutical intermediates, but their preparation is simpler and more sustainable than current alternatives. Moreover, their characteristics can be modified with great precision to suit the needs of each process.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Physicists find direct evidence of strong electron correlation in a 2D material for the first time

In recent years, physicists have discovered materials that are able to switch their electrical character from a metal to an insulator, and even to a superconductor, which is a material in a friction-free state that allows electrons to flow with zero resistance. These materials, which include "magic-angle" graphene and other synthesized two-dimensional materials, can shift electrical states depending on the voltage, or current of electrons, that is applied.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Improved anti-biofouling resistances using novel nanocelluloses/cellulose acetate extracted from rice straw based membranes for water desalination

Cellulose and Nanocellulose acetate (NCA) have attractive novel properties like excellent mechanical properties, rich hydroxyl groups for modification, and natural properties with environmental friendliness. Cellulose was extracted from rice straw wastes as an extra value, then it had been further transformed into NCA using the acidic hydrolysis technique. The structural, crystalline, morphological, were characterized by Fourier transform infrared spectroscopy (FTIR), Proton nuclear magnetic resonance (1HNMR), X-ray diffraction (XRD), Scanning microscopy, respectively. The particle size of the Nanocellulose extracted from rice straw was about 22Â nm with a spherical shape. Development membranes were prepared with different concentrations of NCA to improve the performance and the anti-biofouling properties of cellulose acetate reverse osmosis (RO) membranes using a phase inversion technique. The structural of membranes were characterized by FTIR, water contact angle measurements, while the anti-biofouling properties were studied by static protein adsorption. The results indicated the development membrane features a lower contact angle accomplished with exhibits pore-forming ability and enhanced hydrophilicity of prepared membrane, furthermore the development cellulose acetate reverse osmosis (CA-RO) membranes with 40:60% RNCA:CA produced a salt rejection of 97.4% and a water flux of 2.2Â L/m2Â h. the development membrane have resists effectively protein adsorption and microbial growth showed from the results of Static protein adsorption.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Modeling human-animal interactions to show when animals should avoid humans

A team of researchers from the University of Exeter and the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology has built a model to show where human-animal interactions are in the best interests of the animals. In their paper published in the journal Royal Society Open Science, the group describes the factors they used to create their model.
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Two-part binding triggers signal activation of key regulatory protein within the cell

In a structural analysis that could help inform efforts to develop new drugs for treating a myriad of diseases, RIKEN biologists have shed light on how the interaction between key signaling proteins and their regulatory partners controls a wide variety of processes within the cell. Signaling proteins known as G-protein-coupled...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Researchers discover new form of ice

UNLV researchers have discovered a new form of ice, redefining the properties of water at high pressures. Solid water, or ice, is like many other materials in that it can form different solid materials based on variable temperature and pressure conditions, like carbon forming diamond or graphite. However, water is exceptional in this aspect as there are at least 20 solid forms of ice known to us.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Groundbreaking earthquake discovery: Risk models overlook an important element

Earthquakes themselves affect the movement of Earth's tectonic plates, which in turn could impact on future earthquakes, according to new research from the University of Copenhagen. This new knowledge should be incorporated in computer models used to gauge earthquake risk, according to the researchers behind the study. Like a gigantic...
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Ancient ancestors evolved to be strong and snappy, study finds

Researchers led by the University of Bristol show that the earliest jaws in the fossil record were caught in a trade-off between maximizing their strength and their speed. Almost all vertebrates are jawed vertebrates, including humans, first evolving more than 400 million years ago and distinguished by their teeth-bearing jaws. Humans owe their evolutionary success to the evolution of jaws, which allowed animals to process a wider variety of foods.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Why we trust experts, even when they admit they don't know the answer

We constantly make decisions about who to trust. Much of the time we're bombarded with massive amounts of information on all sorts of different subjects, from science and health, to social issues, economics and politics. But no matter how hard we try—or brilliant we are—none of us can understand everything, and correctly assess the risks associated with the issues affecting ourselves and our communities.
SCIENCE

