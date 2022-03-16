ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review: Meet BMW's sporty new electric sedan, the i4 M50. It's a great choice for first-time EV buyers.

By Alex Goy
Business Insider
 5 days ago

The BMW i4 M50.

  • The BMW i4 M50 is a new electric sport sedan from BMW. It starts at $65,900, while the base i4 starts at $55,400.
  • Aside from its whizzy electric driving, the i4 looks and acts like a traditional, gas-powered BMW 4 Series on the surface.
  • It feels normal, not radical, and that's part of what makes it such a good option for an EV.

BMW's shift to electrification is well underway. As well as offering myriad hybrid versions of its traditional range, its full EV lineup is growing. The iX3 and iX SUVs are a decent kickoff, but the new, $66,000 i4 M50 is the automaker's first crack at an electric sports sedan to appease car enthusiasts.

The BMW i4: An electric take on a conventional car

From a distance, the i4 EV looks like the firm's gas-powered 4 Series Gran Coupé — a swoopy, stylish way of getting around. While the current generation BMW 4 Series' looks were criticized by press and public alike at the car's launch, familiarity has softened its impact. But there are subtle differences between the petrol and electric versions: The EV's grille is blanked off, it comes with different suspension, there are no tailpipes, it has new seats, and there's a new floor to make room for its EV underpinnings. There's an "i4" badge, too.

The BMW i4 M50.

Inside is what you'd expect from a luxury car like a BMW — slick controls, clear displays, sumptuous materials, the works. But the electric 4 Series gets a new, massive touch screen that its gas-powered sibling does without, presumably to make it fit with rivals. For the i4 at least, BMW's not pushed the boat out to make an electric take on a traditional model look or feel too out there and alienate buyers looking for something the-same-but-different.

The "M" bit of the i4 M50 name is important. It means BMW's "M" division — the people behind the fast, accomplished, enthusiast-focused versions of BMW's core lineup — helped tune the car. (Lower-powered models are available.)

This isn't a "true" M car though, else it would probably be called the "Mi4." Instead, it's an "M Performance" car — a middle ground between the full "M" cars and the normal lineup.

The BMW i4 M50.

The M50 comes with an 83.9-kWh battery powering two motors that send a combined 544 horsepower and 586 pound-feet of torque to all four wheels. BMW says it'll hit 62 mph from rest in 3.9 seconds and go on to a limited top speed of 140 mph.

The car gets an EPA range of 245 miles, and, with the right charger, can go from 10% to 80% battery charge in 30 minutes. The team from BMW M also fiddled with the suspension to ensure it can handle being driven hard, like an "M" car usually is.

The BMW i4 M50.

On top of all that, there's an M-exclusive "Sport Boost" mode that exploits the car's full performance when pressed. Lesser i4s do without the second motor and stiffer springs; they're not quite as quick, but do get more range as a result.

Driving the i4: Comfortable and familiar

As BMW hasn't hugely changed the 4 Series recipe, starting up is easy. Foot on the brake, and stab the start button.

Moving off silently, my eyes flicked to the i4's massive infotainment screen. It's high-res and slick to use. Jumping from menu to menu was a breeze, and so was selecting what I wanted.

The BMW i4 M50.

BMW has removed a fair few physical buttons from the electric version of the 4 Series, instead hiding their function in touchscreen menus — though that can lead to frustration when you're on the move. The traditional BMW iDrive infotainment controller is still present allowing quick access to media, navigation, phone, and myriad other menus.

The iDrive system is one of the most intuitive out there, so I found navigating the screen easy. The problem was finding the content I needed in the many, many menus.

I started off in the most sensible of the i4's driving modes: Eco Pro. This primes the car to use as little energy as possible and keep you going longer between charges.

The BMW i4 M50.

It didn't feel as though I was sacrificing any "car" by having it on, but it rather took the edge off the BMW-ness of the whole affair. Comfort is far more like it, with progressive throttle control giving way to the M50's huge globs of power with ease. The ride here is smooth, hiding the i4's 5,049-pound weight neatly.

Sport mode is where the "M" comes out to play, unleashing the car's true nature. It's fast, savagely so, and suits being pointed down straight roads. Sport Boost, which gives the i4 even more grunt, shows just what BMW's M division can do with electric power — it is punishingly quick, and will propel you to near that 140-mph top speed with ease. It does that while playing a Hans Zimmer-designed engine noise replacement . It's decently "vworp-y" without being offensive.

The BMW i4 M50.

There are two ways to drive the i4: with adaptive brake regeneration, or single-pedal driving (lifting off the throttle to slow the car). Single-pedal is fun in town, but robs control out in the wild. Adaptive regen meters out how aggressive the system is depending on what the car sees ahead, and what kind of driving you're doing.

Our impressions: It's a solid start

It's the first performance EV from BMW, a company that's been making cars go fast for decades. Its competitors, the Polestar 2 and Tesla Model 3 Performance, have their own advantages (and rabid fans), but the BMW faithful will surely lap this up.

With the i4 M50, you don't lose any of the BMW personality just because you've lost a gas motor. That's a promising start for future EV M cars.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Business Insider

