ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Who is Anoosheh Ashouri? British national released from Iran prison with Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe

By Furvah Shah
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

Anoosheh Ashoori is returning to the UK alongside fellow British-Iranian, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe , after being imprisoned in Iran for almost five years.

Mr Ashoori, 67, is a retired civil engineer and father-of-two who was born in Iran and holds dual nationality. In 2017, he was arrested on a routine trip to the country to visit his mother.

He was accused of passing intelligence to Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency and illicitly acquiring money - charges which he denies - and was sentenced to 12 years in prison in 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tQNFI_0egpzkQv00

He has been detained in Evin prison in Tehran ever since, and his family said he has undergone months of solitary confinement, threats to his family’s safety and abusive interrogations without a lawyer.

Mr Ashoori had been living in the UK for more than 20 years upon his arrest and visited his then 86-year-old mother in Iran as she was having knee surgery.

In an interview with the BBC, his daughter, Elika Ashoori, said she hasn’t seen her father since August 2017.

Ms Ashoori said while in Iran, her father was pulled into a van, had a bag put over his head then was told he was being arrested.

She said she collapsed at the news of her father’s arrest. She said: “Evin is notorious for being horrific. Each room is shared by 15 to 20 people, they have rats and cockroaches… it’s awful conditions.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15PSQO_0egpzkQv00

Ms Ashoori added that her father has tried to take his own life twice since being imprisoned.

In January, Mr Ashoori also began a hunger strike “in the hope of bringing global attention” to people held in Iranian prisons, according to statement from his daughter on Twitter.

In a statement, his wife, Sherry Izadi , described her husband as a “peaceful, conscientious, kind, and upright husband and father.”

She added: “He has never been involved in any political activity but has been sentenced to 12 years in Evin Prison for spying for Israel. His life-long interest has been to come up with innovations to build safer earth-quake resistant homes, for which he won an award.

“He has never held any government posts or been privy to any state secrets. I believe he is being used as a bargaining chip in negotiations between the UK and Iran - sacrificed for a being a British-Iranian dual national.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=338aHh_0egpzkQv00

On Wednesday morning, it was announced by lawyers that Mr Ashoori would return to the UK after almost five years in prison in Iran.

He, alongside Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe, reportedly travelled to Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport to come back to the UK , but his wife has described the situation as “fluid”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y43la_0egpzkQv00

Ms Izadi said Mr Ashoori’s family would not be speaking publicly until he is back home.

In a family statement read by Sky News, she said: “The situation is still fluid and given we have been waiting for Anousheh’s release for five years we will only speak publicly once he is back home.”

Mr Ashoori and Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe are among dozens of British-Iranian nationals who have been imprisoned in Iran.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Former US secretary of state attacks UK ‘blood money’ paid to free Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe

A former US secretary of state has attacked the “blood money” used to help secure the freedom of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, as the payment kicked off a trans-Atlantic row.Mike Pompeo also accused the UK of “appeasement” of Iran – warning the £393.8m would be used to fund terrorism, not be ringfenced for “humanitarian purposes” as London is claiming.The comments reflect anger over the fate of Morad Tahbaz, a US, British and Iranian citizen whom the US was also seeking to release, but who remains in Iran.Boris Johnson’s spokesman was forced to deny the UK was “ratting” on an agreement not...
POLITICS
The Independent

Briton Morad Tahbaz jailed in Iran for protecting wildlife released on furlough as Nazanin returned to UK

Another British national has been released from prison in Iran after Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was allowed to go home to the UK after six years detention. Wildlife conservationist Morad Tahbaz was released from detention and put “on furlough”, foreign secretary Liz Truss said. She said that he was temporarily at home in Iran but with security in place. Mr Tahbaz, who was born in Hammersmith in London, has been described by human rights organisation Amnesty International as a “prisoner of conscience”. He had been kept in Elvin prison in Tehran on charges of espionage after he used cameras to track endangered...
ANIMALS
The Independent

UK’s £400m debt repayment to Iran ‘won’t fund terrorism’, says minister after Nazanin release

The UK government’s £400m debt repayment to Iran has been “ring-fenced” for humanitarian aid and will not fund terrorism, Foreign Office minister James Cleverly has said.The release of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori from Iranian detention follows months of intensive diplomatic negotiations between London and Tehran – including the eventual payment of an outstanding debt owed by Britain to the regime.Mr Cleverly said British negotiators had made sure that the money would be spent on “significant and meaningful” humanitarian work – saying it had been the only way to comply with international sanctions.“We owed this debt, we accepted that debt....
ECONOMY
NBC News

British citizen detained in Iran since 2016 is on her way home to U.K., lawmaker says

A British citizen detained in Iran for nearly six years was at the airport and beginning her journey back to the U.K., her local lawmaker Tulip Siddiq said Wednesday. “Nazanin is at the airport in Tehran and on her way home,” she wrote on Twitter, referring to aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, 43, whose husband and supporters have campaigned tirelessly for her release since April 2016.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iran#Prison#Hostage#Solitary Confinement#British Iranian#Mossad
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
BBC
Indy100

The map of where you need to go to survive a nuclear war

Things are getting.... worrying. Vladimir Putin has put Russia’s nuclear deterrent forces on high alert, citing “aggressive statements” by NATO and tough financial sanctions, and increased the risk of a devastating nuclear war in the process.The move followed a message from Putin who warned that anyone who tried to “hinder” Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will see “consequences you have never seen in your history”.Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov has also warned a third World War would be ‘nuclear and destructive’.If you want to survive an immediate strike in a conflict between nuclear superpowers, it follows that you'll want to avoid...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Russian soldier leaps out of his tank as it is blown to pieces in ambush: Videos show how Ukrainian resistance continues, with devastating attacks on armoured vehicles

This is the extraordinary moment a Russian soldier leapt from his tank after it came under aerial bombardment from Ukrainian anti-tank missiles - as Kyiv's forces continue to resist Putin's forces. Two separate clips recorded in recent days in the besieged cities of Mariupol and Kharkiv have shown Russian military...
MILITARY
Fox News

Russia ambassador to UN says war in Ukraine will only stop once its 'special military operations are achieved'

Russia's ambassador to the United Nations defended Moscow’s deadly war in Ukraine Tuesday and said it would only stop the violence once its "special military operations are achieved." Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia echoed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s justification for illegally invading Ukraine nearly three weeks ago and claimed its neighbor...
MILITARY
The Independent

The Independent

551K+
Followers
185K+
Post
254M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy