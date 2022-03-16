ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Clay Travis Weirdly Connects Kyrie Irving’s 60-Point Game To Being Unvaccinated From COVID-19

By Lance Strong
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gXLQU_0egpzcN700

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47m0ip_0egpzcN700

Source: Mark Brown / Getty

Kyrie Irving attracts attention not only for his world-class skills as a professional basketball player but also for his stance on COVID-19 vaccinations, a fact that made him a reluctant symbol of resistance to some. Clay Travis, seizing an opportunity to dunk on the vaccinated, connected Irving’s 60-point outburst on Tuesday (March 15) to the fact he hasn’t had the jab which prompted some to drag the pundit’s name through the mud.

Irving, 29, led all Brooklyn Nets players with 60 points, including an astonishing 41 first-half points, en route to a 150-108 demolishing of the Orlando Magic. Irving is famously known for being against taking the vaccine for COVID-19 and has been shunned from taking the home court in the Barclays Center due to the city’s vaccination mandate but has been able to play in road games this season.

Travis took to Twitter on Tuesday and expressed his admiration for Irving’s game but made it a touch weird by bringing up the vaccination piece.

“Kyrie Irving, who is unvaccinated and isn’t allowed to play in New York City because of covid health protocols, scored 60 points in 35 minutes tonight on the road in Orlando. I don’t know guys, seems like he’s pretty healthy to me,” Travis tweeted.

The tweet did what it was intended to do, which is rabble rouse and get folks agitated and Travis has been eating it up. Of course, Travis has his share of folks who stand in support of being unvaccinated but a lot of others are dunking on him as expected.

Check out the reactions below.

Photo:

1.

We expect Clay isn’t gonna big up these basketball giants who got the jab the way he did Kyrie.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Nowhere fast.

12.

13.

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Reveals He Never Asked Magic Johnson Or Larry Bird For Advice: “I Knew If I Was Going To Obtain It I Had To Learn And Do It Myself.”

Larry Bird and Magic Johnson were the two defining players of the NBA during the 1980s. Johnson and Bird were the central figures of the Lakers and Celtics respectively throughout the 80s and led their franchises to a combined 8 NBA championships during the 80s. As the NBA transitioned into the 90s, there was only one player capable of taking their spot at the top of the NBA mountain.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Larry Bird Refused To Trade For LeBron James' Teammates: "I Said, 'You Don't Understand, Son. Those Guys Playing With LeBron James Look A Whole Lot Better Than They Really Are'."

LeBron James may have passed Karl Malone for 2nd place in the NBA's all-time scoring list on Saturday night so it's easy to forget that James doesn't even primarily see himself as a scorer. His passing and elite court vision has been LeBron's calling card throughout his NBA career and nobody has benefited from that more than the various teammates he has carried to success over the years.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Nugent
Person
Lebron James
Person
Chris Cillizza
Person
Clay Travis
Person
Kyrie Irving
FastBreak on FanNation

NBA Legend Announces Retirement

On Monday, Jamal Crawford announced from his Twitter account that he has retired from basketball. The NBA legend has played for the Bulls, Knicks, Warriors, Hawks, Trail Blazers, Clippers, Timberwolves, Suns and Nets.
NBA
The Spun

Colin Kaepernick Has Agreed To Another Notable Workout

Free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick has agreed to another notable workout with an NFL player. This weekend, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback agreed to a workout with a wide receiver for the New Orleans Saints. New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jalen McCleskey invited Kaepernick to come work out with...
NFL
The Spun

Cris Collinsworth Will Have A New Broadcasting Partner Next Season

It’s official: NBC’s Sunday Night Football broadcasting booth is going to look different starting with the 2022 NFL regular season. On Monday, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported that longtime NBC announcer Al Michaels is officially leaving for Amazon. Michaels and ESPN college football analyst Kirk...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Coach K Called Out For What He Told CBS

Coach K took a little bit of heat from college basketball fans for one his his quotes about banners. Mike Krzyzewski is quoted as saying, “the only banners we hang up in Cameron Indoor Stadium are Championship banners,” one user tweeted. Adding, “First thing CBS shows hanging in the rafters? COACH K 1,000 WINS. Amazing.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#The Orlando Magic#The Barclays Center#Twitter
thecomeback.com

Cleveland Browns trade veteran quarterback to Bills

The big news of the day for the Cleveland Browns was that they officially finalized and announced their trade that brought Deshaun Watson over from the Houston Texans. However, his was not the only quarterback trade involving the Browns on Sunday. The Browns also announced that they had traded backup...
NFL
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To NCAA Tournament Ref Controversy

The NCAA Tournament officials have been not great at times this year – and that’s putting it nicely. On Saturday, fans were furious with the officiating in the game between No. 1 Baylor and No. 8 North Carolina. The majority of the calls went against the Tar Heels as the Bears made a furious comeback to force overtime, before ultimately losing.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Warren Moon Makes His Opinion On Colin Kaepernick Very Clear

Colin Kaepernick hasn’t played in the National Football League since 2016, but the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback continues to push for a comeback. The former Nevada quarterback has been working out with some NFL wide receivers and quarterbacks this offseason. Kaepernick, 34, says he’s in the best shape...
NFL
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Considering Another Significant Trade

Most of the current conversation surrounding the Browns and trades revolves around quarterback Baker Mayfield. But, according to Jeremy Fowler via FanSided’s Adam Patrick, Cleveland has reportedly shown interest in another move. “The #Browns have reportedly ‘looked into’ trading for Vikings DE Danielle Hunter,” Patrick tweeted.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Spun

Look: Danica Patrick Reacts To Lia Thomas’ NCAA Championship

Former NASCAR and IndyCar driver Danica Patrick, who helped break barriers in the racing world, has weighed in on Lia Thomas’ performance at the NCAA championships. Thomas, a transgender swimmer for Penn, won an NCAA championship in the freestyle division earlier this weekend. The Penn swimmer, who previously competed...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Commanders reportedly checked in on notable retired QB

The Washington Commanders’ search for a new quarterback may have been the most comprehensive of any team’s. We know this because it certainly sounds like they were looking at quarterbacks few other teams would have even thought to look at. The Commanders searched far and wide for quarterback...
NFL
The Spun

The Patriots Had A Notable Quarterback In For A Tryout

The New England Patriots appear to have found their new franchise quarterback in Mac Jones. But they’re giving a notable quarterback a tryout to try and give Jones some backup help. According to Patriots insider Mike Reiss, the Patriots had free agent quarterback Josh Dobbs in for a tryout...
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Relationship Details Emerge: NFL World Reacts

Getting back together appears to be the main theme for Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers this offseason. Earlier this month, Rodgers agreed to return to the Green Bay Packers for the 2022 season and beyond. Rodgers has agreed to a record-setting contract extension in Green Bay. The Packers aren’t...
NFL
HipHopWired

HipHopWired

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

 https://hiphopwired.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy