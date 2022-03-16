ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

That’s not a potato: Nice try but no spud for New Zealand couple’s giant find

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
PIX11
PIX11
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FOUA5_0egpzYn500

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — When is a potato not a potato?

When it’s a tuber of a gourd, according to Guinness World Records.

A New Zealand couple who believed they had dug up the world’s largest potato in the garden of their small farm near Hamilton have had their dreams turned to mash after Guinness wrote to say that scientific testing had found it wasn’t, in fact, a potato after all.

Colin Craig-Brown, who first hit the tuber with a hoe last August when gardening with his wife Donna, said it sure looked and tasted like a potato. Mind you, he added, he’s never tasted a gourd tuber.

“What can you say?” said Craig-Brown. “We can’t say we don’t believe you, because we gave them the DNA stuff.”

After months of submitting photos and paperwork, the couple got the bad news from Guinness in an email last week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rzH2w_0egpzYn500
“Doug” what was believed to be the world’s largest potato sits on a kitchen bench of the home of Colin and Donna Craig-Brown near Hamilton, New Zealand on Aug. 29, 2021. The Craig-Brown’s have had their dreams turned to mash after Guinness wrote to say that scientific testing had shown it wasn’t, in fact, a potato after all, but a tuber of a type of gourd. (Colin Craig-Brown via AP)

“Dear Colin,” the email begins, going on to say “sadly the specimen is not a potato and is in fact the tuber of a type of gourd. For this reason we do unfortunately have to disqualify the application.”

The couple had named their find Doug, which they took to spelling Dug, after the way it was unearthed. The tuber became something of a local celebrity, after the couple began posting photos of it on Facebook with a hat on and even built a cart to tow it around.

An official weigh-in at a local farming store put Dug at 7.8 kilograms (17 pounds), equal to a couple of sacks of regular potatoes, or one small dog. The existing Guinness record will stand, a 2011 monster from Britain that weighed in at just under 5 kg.

When is the first day of spring?

Craig-Brown remains a big believer in Dug, who still sits in their freezer.

“I say ‘gidday’ to him every time I pull out some sausages. He’s a cool character,” Craig-Brown said. “Whenever the grandchildren come round, they say, ‘Can we see Dug?'”

“Dug is the destroyer from Down Under,” Craig-Brown added. “He is the world’s biggest not-a-potato.”

Pause on federal student loans expires on May 1

Craig-Brown said he’s not done yet with chasing the potato record. Dug was self-sown but Craig-Brown said that with all his subsequent research into giant potatoes, he’s ready to try and deliberately grow a record-breaking monster next season.

And this time, it will definitely be a potato.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

Related
IFLScience

"World's Largest Potato" Turns Out Not To Be A Potato

A candidate for the coveted title of the world's largest potato suffered a huge blow this week after DNA testing revealed it is not actually a potato. Colin and Donna Craig-Brown – a couple from near Hamilton, New Zealand – found an absolute unit of what they believed to be a potato in their vegetable garden last August. The potato-like growth, which they named Dug, weighed a whopping 7.8 kilograms (17.2 pounds), making it a contender for the largest potato in the world – if it was a potato, as they believed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Potato#Spud#Gardening#Ap#Guinness World Records#The Craig Brown
The Guardian

The hidden lives of New Zealand’s ‘takeout kids’

“The customers teach me about life. Working teaches me about life. Basically, everything here at the restaurant is life,” says Rama Bani Khalid, a charismatic, curly-haired 12-year-old. Rama is a takeout kid: one of many New Zealand children who work in the country’s innumerable takeaway and fast food joints. There, she mans the phones and till, hustles for tips and tops up the water bottles.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Police hunt couple who tried to eat 12 burgers in six minutes in eating challenge then ‘refused to pay’

Police are searching for two people who claimed to have eaten 12 burgers in six minutes before leaving a restaurant without paying their three-figure bill.The pair are said to have asked to attempt an eating challenge run by a restaurant in Marlborough, Wiltshire on 5 February.But staff at the Bite Me Burger restaurant – which offers customers 12 free burgers if they can finish them within six minutes – said they explained the pair could not take part in the challenge, as it had to be pre-booked and it was a “very busy” Saturday night.The couple then ordered the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
Washington Post

McDonald’s didn’t just close 850 restaurants in Russia. It froze a whole 30-year investment.

On its Instagram account, McDonald’s Russia doesn’t peddle celebrity menu collaborations, clever cultural memes or corporate-branded swag, as does its counterpart in the United States. Mickey D’s in Russia takes a different approach to cultivating customer relationships: It gives them video walking tours of Moscow and St. Petersburg, inviting locals to better appreciate the architecture of the cities they call home.
RESTAURANTS
geekspin

McDonald’s is now offering a popular Taco Bell item

Nachos, a fan-favorite Taco Bell item, has arrived on McDonald’s menu. The fast-food giant added nachos and an entire lineup of food items built around Tex-Mex favorites to its menu in Spain last week. According to the McDonald’s Spain website, the McDonald’s Nachos are your basic nachos with tortilla...
RESTAURANTS
PopCrush

Why You Should Never Store Milk on the Fridge Door

Nothing can be more frustrating than reaching for that gallon and milk and finding out it has already spoiled. Although a gallon or half gallon of milk may fit perfectly on the fridge door, it turns out that is the worst possible place to store it. The door is the...
FOOD & DRINKS
PIX11

Twin brothers shot, one fatally, in the Bronx: NYPD

CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A shooting in the Bronx Tuesday evening left a 30-year-old man dead and his twin brother injured, police said Wednesday. Officers responding to a 911 call reporting shots fired on East 161st Street in Concourse found the brothers with gunshot wounds around 6:25 p.m. One of the men, Derrick Owens, […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn man dies after being stabbed in the neck: NYPD

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Brooklyn man died after he was stabbed in the neck on Wednesday, the NYPD said. Officers responded to 45 Hawthorne Street in Brooklyn around noon and found 24-year-old Guersy Jacques unresponsive with a stab wound to the neck, police said. Medics transported him to a local hospital where he was […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

PIX11

26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy