NBA

Relive every bucket from Kyrie Irving's 60-point outburst

By Ryan Chichester
 5 days ago

Kyrie Irving was a walking bucket on Tuesday night, pouring in 60 points in just under 35 minutes of work against the Magic.

The 60 points broke Deron Williams’ franchise record for most points by a Net in a game that concluded in regulation, and was the second time in his last three games that Irving scored at least 50 points in a game.

It was also a career high for Irving, who is in peak form as Brooklyn tries to make up for lost time and improve its playoff positioning.

Thanks to Nets Twitter, you can relive every point Irving scored on Tuesday, right here:

