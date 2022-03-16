ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Nets react to Kyrie Irving's historic night: 'He had my career highlight reel in the first 12 minutes'

By Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JKRZH_0egpzTNS00

Kyrie Irving is on a tear, averaging 38 points per game over his last four contests, but none as dominant as Tuesday night’s performance in Orlando.

Leading Brooklyn to its fourth straight win, Irving set a franchise record with 60 points in a game that ended in regulation, needing less than 35 minutes to reach that total. Irving was a force from all areas of the floor, shooting 65 percent from the field on 31 attempts while hitting eight of his 12 3-point attempts and finishing the night 12-for-13 from the free throw line.

When the historic night was over, his coaches and teammates were once again left in an unsurprised awe.

“He’s just incredible,” head coach Steve Nash said. “It felt like he had my career highlight reel in the first 12 minutes of the game. It’s special to watch him every night, but it’s special to watch him on nights like this when he’s in total control.”

Irving’s 60-point onslaught comes just a week after he dropped 50 against Charlotte, after scoring 38 in a win against the Bucks a week before that. He has clearly found his superstar form after an extended delay to the start of his season, and looks poised to lead the Nets into the playoffs whenever he is available to take the floor.

“We know this is a huge night for Kai, but he even said it coming into the locker room, he was like, ‘We've got more to do,’” Kevin Durant said. “I love that mentality, even on a special night like this.”

Irving still can’t play in home games, meaning he is ineligible for Brooklyn’s next three games. But when it’s time to take the court again, it will be must-see TV.

“He gets wherever he wants and is able to finish among the trees,” Nash said. “It’s just a pleasure to watch and to be a part of it.”

Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1

Follow WFAN on Social Media
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kai
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Steve Nash
Person
Kevin Durant
fadeawayworld.net

Allen Iverson Pays Massive Respect To Kobe Bryant By Saying He Should've Been Drafted Over Him In 1996: "If I Was The 76ers, I'd Pick Kobe"

The 1996 Draft class is arguably one of the greatest classes of all time. While many argue that the 1984 or 2003 Draft classes may be better, nothing can be taken away from the name value of this class. Headlined by Allen Iverson and Kobe Bryant, it also featured players like Stephon Marbury, Ray Allen, Antoine Walker, Steve Nash, Peja Stojakovic, among others.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#12 Minutes
fadeawayworld.net

Russell Westbrook Fires Back At Patrick Beverley And Karl-Anthony Towns: "Nobody In The League Has Done Anything To Make Me Care About Their Trash Talk”

The Los Angeles Lakers have fallen to 29-40, trending to be the worst record from any LeBron James team ever. A lot of the season's troubles have been blamed on Russell Westbrook, whose lackluster season has taken center-stage in LA. The attention has gotten worse after Russ air-balled a wide-open three-pointer against the Minnesota Timberwolves and was mocked by Patrick Beverley and Karl-Anthony Towns.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Nets stars Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant accomplish feat never seen in NBA history

Brooklyn Nets tandem Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are making a case as the best duo in NBA history…at least in terms of scoring. After Kyrie Irving’s explosion on Tuesday that saw him reach 60 points early in the fourth quarter against the Orlando Magic, he and Durant have become the first teammates in NBA history to score at least 50 points in consecutive games. To recall, KD himself put up 53 points on Sunday against the New York Knicks.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
KTVZ

Nets’ Kyrie Irving scores 41 points in first half at Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Kyrie Irving had 41 points at halftime for the Brooklyn Nets, most by an NBA player in the first two quarters since Kobe Bryant in 2003. Irving was 14 for 19 from the field, 6 for 7 from 3-point range and 7 of 7 from the free throw line in 23 minutes as the Nets opened an 86-56 lead over the Orlando Magic in the biggest first half in franchise history. It was the most points since Bryant scored 42 against Washington on March 28, 2003. The Hall of Fame guard finished with 55 that night.
NBA
NBC Sports

Kyrie Irving rides insane first half to 60-point game vs. Magic

Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns scored an NBA-season-high 60 points against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday. And Towns' total was matched one night later. Nets guard Kyrie Irving put up 60 points in a mesmerizing performance during Brooklyn's 150-108 rout of the Magic in Orlando on Tuesday. Irving set...
NBA
ESPN

Dallas visits Brooklyn following Irving's 60-point game

LINE: Nets -1.5 BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn hosts the Dallas Mavericks after Kyrie Irving scored 60 points in the Brooklyn Nets' 150-108 win over the Orlando Magic. The Nets are 14-18 on their home court. Brooklyn is fifth in the Eastern Conference scoring 111.9 points while shooting 47.1% from the field.
NBA
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
347K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy