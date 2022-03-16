Nets react to Kyrie Irving's historic night: 'He had my career highlight reel in the first 12 minutes'

Kyrie Irving is on a tear, averaging 38 points per game over his last four contests, but none as dominant as Tuesday night’s performance in Orlando.

Leading Brooklyn to its fourth straight win, Irving set a franchise record with 60 points in a game that ended in regulation, needing less than 35 minutes to reach that total. Irving was a force from all areas of the floor, shooting 65 percent from the field on 31 attempts while hitting eight of his 12 3-point attempts and finishing the night 12-for-13 from the free throw line.

When the historic night was over, his coaches and teammates were once again left in an unsurprised awe.

“He’s just incredible,” head coach Steve Nash said. “It felt like he had my career highlight reel in the first 12 minutes of the game. It’s special to watch him every night, but it’s special to watch him on nights like this when he’s in total control.”

Irving’s 60-point onslaught comes just a week after he dropped 50 against Charlotte, after scoring 38 in a win against the Bucks a week before that. He has clearly found his superstar form after an extended delay to the start of his season, and looks poised to lead the Nets into the playoffs whenever he is available to take the floor.

“We know this is a huge night for Kai, but he even said it coming into the locker room, he was like, ‘We've got more to do,’” Kevin Durant said. “I love that mentality, even on a special night like this.”

Irving still can’t play in home games, meaning he is ineligible for Brooklyn’s next three games. But when it’s time to take the court again, it will be must-see TV.

“He gets wherever he wants and is able to finish among the trees,” Nash said. “It’s just a pleasure to watch and to be a part of it.”

