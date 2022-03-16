ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Who could Chiefs target in 2nd & 3rd waves of free agency?

By 610 Staff
 1 day ago

The Chiefs have made a few smaller moves in free agency so far, but, like a lot of teams, they seem to be waiting for the initial dust to settle before fully diving in. So what moves are left to be made? Who could be a good fit in Kansas City? Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio joined 610's The Drive on Tuesday to give his thoughts.

"Jarvis Landry makes a ton of sense," he said. "They need that presence in the passing game. They almost had JuJu Smith-Schuster last year -- they tried to get him, Andy Reid got directly involved in the recruiting process, but he decided to stay in Pittsburgh in a one-year deal. Look, when you play physically like Landry and Smith-Schuster does, you get banged up. But Landry just has that kind of hard-nosed physicality ... I'm intrigued by the possibility of Jarvis Landry landing with the Chiefs."

