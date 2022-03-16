ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Cubs land Japan’s Seiya Suzuki for reported $70M

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19TxCL_0egpzPqY00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OkrMm_0egpzPqY00

Japanese outfielder Seiya Suzuki is set to join the Chicago Cubs on a five-year deal reportedly worth $70 million.

Suzuki, 27, is considered a middle-of-the-order bat, with his 38 home runs last season in Japan and a .319 batting average.

Suzuki won the 2019 Central League batting title and is a past Home Run Derby champion known for tape-measure shots as a right-hander who could pepper Waveland Avenue at Wrigley Field.

The four-time All-Star is also a three-time Gold Glove winner.

After nine seasons with the Hiroshima Toyo Carp in Nippon Professional Baseball, Suzuki posted to be eligible to play Major League Baseball on Nov. 22. Teams were not able to recruit or meet with Suzuki during the 99-day lockout.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

Cubs Sign Seiya Suzuki to Huge Five-Year Deal

Cubs sign Seiya Suzuki to huge five-year deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs focused their attention on the outfield and landed Japanese star Seiya Suzuki, according to NBC Sports Chicago's David Kaplan. Sources also told Kaplan and NBC Sports Chicago's Gordon Wittenmyer the Cubs' meeting with Japanese...
MLB
NBC Chicago

Rockies, Kris Bryant Talk Is ‘Real': MLB Rumors

Rockies, Kris Bryant talk is 'real' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The rumors connecting former Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant to the Colorado Rockies continues to billow. A day after reports that the Rockies were "aggressively pursuing" the 2016 MVP and talks had reached the "ownership level," Mark Feinsand...
MLB
FOX Sports

MLB Free Agency Tracker: A’s trade Chapman, Cubs sign Suzuki

After months of ongoing discussions and negotiations, Major League Baseball's labor dispute came to an end last week. MLB and the players' union agreed to a new collective bargaining agreement to last through 2026, which means baseball is back open for business. Less than four months ago, shortly after the...
MLB
NBC Chicago

Reports Suggest Cubs Reunion With Rizzo, Schwarber May Be Possible

Reports suggest Cubs reunion with Rizzo, Schwarber may be possible originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Cubs are still working to bolster their roster ahead of the 2021 season, but there is at least a possibility that they could reunite with two key members of the 2016 World Series champions.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Sale
Person
Matt Chapman
Person
Seiya Suzuki
Person
Kyle Schwarber
The Spun

Rams Are Reportedly Set To Release 6-Time All-Pro

One of the best punters in the league is about to hit the open market. According to Pat McAfee, the Los Angeles Rams will release Johnny Hekker before the start of the new league year. “4X First Team All Pro and the NFL’s 2010’s All Decade Punter, @JHekker, is set...
NFL
NBC Chicago

Former Cubs Star Kris Bryant, Rockies Agree to Massive Deal

Rockies sign Kris Bryant to massive deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After years of trade rumors and possible contract extensions, former Cubs star Kris Bryant has landed his long-term deal. The Rockies have agreed Bryant to a seven-year deal, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Wednesday. The deal is worth...
MLB
FOX Sports

AP source: Slugger Kris Bryant signing with Colorado Rockies

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Veteran slugger Kris Bryant has agreed to a $182 million, seven-year deal to join the Colorado Rockies, according to a person familiar with the agreement. The person confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because its completion is pending a...
MLB
NBC Chicago

Cubs Exploring Kyle Schwarber Reunion, Make Seiya Suzuki Major Pitch

Kaplan: Cubs eye Schwarber, make major pitch to Suzuki originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs are focusing a lot of attention this week on filling up outfield needs, including at least two big-name free agents — one of them very familiar. NBC Sports Chicago's David Kaplan reported...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrigley Field#Japanese#The Chicago Cubs#Central League#Home Run Derby#The Hiroshima Toyo Carp#Major League Baseball#Blue Jays#Phillies#Red Sox
Axios

Spring training underway for Cubs and White Sox

After a lengthy labor dispute, baseball is getting back to normal. The Cubs and White Sox have reported to spring training and games begin on Thursday. The White Sox won the AL Central last year before getting trounced in the playoffs. The Sox have bolstered their bullpen, but there are still questions about who will start at second base and right field.
MLB
NBC Chicago

MLB Free Agency: Cubs Sign Jonathan Villar, Former Mets Infielder

Cubs sign former Mets infielder Jonathan Villar originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The already remote possibility Carlos Correa could still be in play for the Cubs is all but eliminated after the team landed versatile infielder Jonathan Villar on Thursday. FanSided's Robert Murray was first to report the Cubs...
MLB
The Spun

Report: Another Veteran Quarterback Could Be Traded Soon

A quarterback from the NFC North could be traded in the coming days/weeks. Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles is due a $4M bonus on Friday, which is half of what he’s expected to get for the 2022 season. Per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, that means he could become more attractive in a trade.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
Gold
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
MLB
Yardbarker

Kris Bryant, Rockies agree to seven-year, $182M deal

Kris Bryant has a new team, and it is a surprising one. The former longtime Chicago Cubs third baseman is staying in the National League and has chosen to sign with the Colorado Rockies. He is getting $182 million over seven years, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. The move is...
MLB
MLB

Heyward prepared to shift to center for Suzuki

MESA, Ariz. -- Not long after news spread on Wednesday that the Cubs were working to bring Japanese slugger Seiya Suzuki into the fold, veteran Jason Heyward headed out to center field at Sloan Park for defensive work. Heyward is a five-time Gold Glove Award winner in right field, but...
MLB
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

47K+
Followers
39K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy