The Duke of Cambridge has said the “vigilance” needed to safeguard democracy was being tested in Ukraine as he reiterated his pledge to “stand with them in solidarity”.William’s words of support came as his tour of Belize with the duchess drew to a close, and he quoted from the Queen’s 1994 address to the country’s parliament which highlighted how individuals needed to work together to safeguard freedoms.And in a lighter moment the duke revealed his son Prince George keeps up with his parents’ international trips by sticking pins in a map.Speaking in the shadow of the Maya ruins at Cahal...

