ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

It Cosmetics Just Launched a Brand-New CC Cream, and We Tried It First

By Renee Rodriguez
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It Cosmetics just launched a brand-new product, CC+ Nude Glow. The CC cream offers medium coverage and is formulated with good-for-you ingredients like niacinamide and hyaluronic acid. One editor tested the CC cream and was impressed with the results. Throughout high school and college, I never strayed from a...

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

The Flattering Hair Color Every Woman Over Over 40 Should Try

A fresh color on your hair can make a world of difference. Just like a haircut impacts your face shape, the color can amplify your look too. But, the wrong color can conversely have just as much of an effect. Knowing which hair color is right for you can be overwhelming—besides that, committing to a hair color can require extra time in the salon chair, and more money invested in touch ups.
HAIR CARE
In Style

Shoppers in Their 60s Say This Anti-Aging Serum Outperforms $400 Creams

Not to be one of *those* people, but I'm proud to say I was a Biossance fan before it was cool (read: Before Reese Witherspoon came on board). The squalane-centric brand simply makes soothing, effective, environmentally conscious products that don't waste your time or money, a valuable find even within the saturated beauty industry. And its newest release might be one of the brand's best: After launching in early January, the Squalane + Copper Peptide Rapid Plumping Serum has already racked up almost 400 five-star reviews.
SKIN CARE
In Style

People With Thin, Fine Hair Say This Shampoo Adds a Fullness That Lasts

I'm not here to crush any souls, but it's difficult to permanently change naturally fine strands — blame genetics (or your parents). However, here's some good news: There are hair care products that can fake the illusion of fuller locks. The Rene Furterer Volumea Volumizing Shampoo is a prime example; reviewers say it adds weightless lift and body to flat hair, and the look lasts for days on end.
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cosmetics#Oily Skin#Cc Cream#Skin Tone#Dry Skin
StyleCaster

This $6 Mascara Is So Volumizing, Reviewers Are Telling Shoppers: ‘Don’t Get Lash Extensions Before You Try This’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. You know those beauty filters on Instagram stories or Snapchat where they give your cheeks an overly blushed hue and your lips so much pout, you look like you received injections? Somehow, they always make lashes look perfect. They have a body, length and richer color to them that seems unobtainable. Given that it’s a filter that portrays unrealistic beauty standards, you’d think everything it does is impossible, but I think I found...
MAKEUP
Esquire

The 10 Best Shampoos for Thinning Hair

Hair thinning is common. It took me several years to come to terms with that fact, after I lost the bounce and fullness that characterized my coif. Reputedly, the shedding of hair is the result of age, genetics, and hormones. It is inevitable, so don’t feel bad. Male-pattern baldness, however, is a different story. You’re gonna want to consult an expert, who’ll probably prescribe finasteride and minoxidil. But if all you’re after is volume and thickening, there’s no need to ingest a daily pill or reach for the Rogaine. A great shampoo will do the trick.
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
SHAPE

Even Shoppers with Wide Feet Say These Best-Selling Sneakers Are Comfortable 'Right Out of the Box'

People with wide feet know the sneaker struggle all too well: You see a hyped-up pair that promises comfort, breathability, and ultra-cushy goodness, but once you try them on, you can barely get your toes in. And while more brands are finally catching on and offering wider options of classic running shoes, these iterations don't seem to go on sale as often. That's why it's exciting to see that Amazon's best-selling pair of women's cross-training shoes from New Balance is discounted in all wide sizes right now.
APPAREL
shefinds

The One Haircut People With Fine Hair Should Never Get, According To Experts

With how many photos we see online of women with thick, long hair, those of us with hair on the finer side can feel insecure about its texture and thickness. One common misconception about fine hair is that it is the same thing as “thin” hair. Having fine hair means the diameter of your strands are small, and doesn’t have anything to do with the thickness. “Basically, fine hair is like a string compared to coarse hair being more like a rope. You can also visualize pasta; vermicelli versus rigatoni. Fine hair has fewer layers of keratin (proteins) that comprise each strand of hair which makes it more fragile to heat, UV rays, and chemical processing.” Says Stacy Wells, CEO of L’Espirit Academy. The density of hair, or the thickness, is how many strands there actually are on someone’s head. This means that it is possible to have fine and thick hair. However, because fine hair means smaller strands, it can give the appearance of sparseness.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

Why People Who Drink This Before Bed Wake Up With Less Dark Circles & Puffiness

Sometimes no matter how good you sleep, you still wake up with dark circles and puffiness. This can be so frustrating, especially when not even makeup can help. Dark circles and puffiness can be a sign that there’s something off internally. Following a bedtime routine that allows you to truly recharge and prepare for sleep is key, and can play a major role in reducing dark circles and puffiness. We asked Dawn Del Russo, a beauty and lifestyle expert and founder of BellaDawn, what you should be adding to your nighttime routine to wake up with bright, clear under eyes.
LIFESTYLE
shefinds

The One Ingredient Experts Say You Should Use For Aging Hair, Skin & Nails: Castor Oil

Uncovering powerful new ingredients to use within your beauty routine can help to bolster various areas of your appearance, and finding an ingredient that can work on your hair, skin, and nails will cut down on the steps in your regimen while enhancing your natural beauty. Alongside the popular ingredients that we already know are great for hydrating and nourishing your body, castor oil is one that emerges as a multi-purposes superstar for strengthening your nails and hair while simultaneously improving your complexion. Enter, castor oil.
SKIN CARE
People

Nurses Say These Sneakers Are 'by Far the Most Comfortable Shoes,' and They're on Sale at Amazon

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Finding a pair of comfortable sneakers should sound easier than it actually is. After all, when you try on shoes in a store, they'll often feel comfortable and durable at first — until you wear them for long stretches of time and develop blisters and sore feet. Rather than continue to let your feet suffer, consider trying the Doussprt Women's Walking Shoes, which have earned thousands of five-star ratings from Amazon customers who swear they're incredibly comfortable.
SHOPPING
shefinds

The One Foundation Mistake You Have To Stop Making Because It Only Exaggerates Wrinkles

Foundation is one makeup tool that is exceptionally useful for smoothing the skin and creating the illusion of an even and bright complexion. However, as you age it becomes increasingly important to make sure that all aspects of your makeup routine are flattering your face and enhancing your best features, and certain application methods or mistakes can make foundation appear cakey and have wrinkles appear more apparent.
MAKEUP
StyleCaster

Move Over, Butt-Lift Leggings, The Pink Dress From Zara Is Here to Take Your TikTok Crown

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. TikTok has changed the way we shop and stay on top of trends. Its latest sartorial star? This $60 midi dress from Zara and honestly, what’s not to love? The midi dress features a thigh-grazing slit up the back and shoulder-blade cutouts that add a fun twist to the closet staple. Just one look and it’s clear why this dress alone has garnered more than a million views and hundreds of thousands of likes...
APPAREL
latest-hairstyles.com

18 Greatest Pixie Haircuts for Women Over 60 with Fine Hair

The best pixie haircuts for women over 60 with fine hair create a fuller, more voluminous style. These are short in length but are versatile to any shape and texture. Florida-based salon owner and stylist Kymber Palmer share her take on a pixie cut. “It looks incredibly intentional and more “put together” than a stringy bob or a long shag,” she states.
HAIR CARE
In Style

You're Going to See These 10 Fashion Trends Everywhere This Spring

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. With spring right around the corner, now is the time to give your wardrobe a refresh. But if you're not sure how to shop for the season's biggest trends, Amazon's Head of Fashion Direction, Sally Singer, is here to guide you through it. In a recent press release, the sartorial expert revealed her 10 must-have fashion ideas for spring, and we found the clothes, shoes, and accessories to help you master each one.
APPAREL
Vogue

This Short Hairstyle Is Gearing Up To Be The Year’s Hottest Haircut

It is a truth universally acknowledged that, right now, the bob is the hottest hair trend in the world. Bubbling away for the past couple of years, demand for the cut shows no signs of abating, with myriad iterations battling it out for the title of style du jour. We see it at fashion month; on Instagram, or just on stylish women we pass on the street. And its owner almost invariably emanates low-key cool – such is the power of the bob.
HAIR CARE
The Kitchn

I Tried Every Bottle of Olive Oil at Aldi — This Is the Absolute Best One You Can Buy

During a recent pantry inventory, I realized that I only had a few drips of olive oil left in the bottle. Luckily, a trip to Aldi was already on the day’s agenda. (I like to consider myself one of the store’s biggest fans.) I popped a quarter into the cart and entered Aldi with one goal in mind: to determine, once and for all, which Aldi olive oil bottle is the very best. So in addition to the other groceries I needed, I added every single bottle on offer into my cart.
FOOD & DRINKS
Us Weekly

New Frock Alert! This Gorgeous Gingham Dress Just Dropped on Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Say yes to the dress! The search is officially over — we just found the dreamiest dress for spring. After months of bundling up under outerwear and struggling through snow in boots, we’re ready to twirl in a […]
APPAREL
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
46K+
Followers
18K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy