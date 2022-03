Over a week ago, the Yankees surprised their entire fanbase by swinging a trade for Josh Donaldson while sending out starters Gary Sánchez and Gio Urshela. They followed that up by making the far more predictable move of re-signing Anthony Rizzo and trading away Luke Voit, and now we more or less have the roster that will take the field on Opening Day. Offseason checklists are wrapping up across the league as superstars find new homes, and prepare for the grind of a 162-game season that nearly wasn’t.

MLB ・ 9 HOURS AGO