ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

D.J. Reed joining Jets could be costly blow for Seahawks defense

By Tim Weaver
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30q3eo_0egpyxYV00

The Seahawks still haven’t agreed to terms with any outside free agents heading into the first official day of the new league year. Perhaps it’s tough to sell potential signees on a winning vision when you just got rid of your two most important players and have a reputation for disrespecting every single one of your franchise legends on their way out the door.

Whatever the case, it’s been a quiet couple of days on the free agent front for Seattle and what little news there’s been has mostly been bad outside of bringing back free safety Quandre Diggs. Thus far their biggest loss is cornerback D.J. Reed, who was their highest-graded starting defender by PFF last season. He’s agreed to a three-year, $33 million deal with the team that shall not be named that Jamal Adams came from.

Our friends at Touchdown Wire gave them an A+ grade for the signing.

“So, Saleh and the Jets absolutely stole former Seattle cornerback D.J. Reed on a three-year, $33 million contract. That’s chump change for a guy who can come in and be the team’s top cornerback right away, and Saleh is familiar with Reed from his San Francisco days.”

Allowing Reed to walk doesn’t make a whole lot of sense for a team that just went through a major cornerback turnover just before last season began. Reed had more than established himself as a worthy long-term starter and while it may not be ideal $11 million per year is a perfectly reasonable number to keep him around.

Instead, the Seahawks will now likely use one of their early-round draft picks trying to find a replacement for Reed – perhaps as early as the No. 9 overall selection. In our most-recent seven-round mock draft we have them taking Cincinnati’s Ahmad Gardner with that pick.

Whatever their reasoning, Pete Carroll and John Schneider certainly have some explaining to do. The media is scheduled to hear from them at 2:30 p.m. today Pacific Time. Hopefully they’ll have something to show by then.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Pete Carroll Reveals His Feelings On Colin Kaepernick

Earlier this week, former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick made headlines when he posted a video of himself working out with a current NFL wide receiver. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback shared a new workout video on Tuesday. In it, he throws to Tyler Lockett and his brother Sterling Lockett.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Only 1 team interested in Jimmy Garoppolo trade?

The San Francisco 49ers have been open about the fact that they are looking to trade Jimmy Garoppolo, but the market appears to be developing slowly. That may be because it only consists of one team at the moment. Matt Barrows of The Athletic wrote a piece this week examining...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#The Jets#Free Agents#American Football#Touchdown Wire
Larry Brown Sports

Reason Deshaun Watson chose Browns revealed

Deshaun Watson stunned the sports world on Friday when he chose to waive his no-trade clause for the Cleveland Browns, and it would appear there are 230 million reasons he made that decision. Once the Browns finalize their trade with the Houston Texans, Watson will sign the largest guaranteed contract...
NFL
FanSided

Tom Brady needs to bury the hatchet and bring All-Pro to Buccaneers

Tom Brady is still the best general manager in sports. Could he bring Tyrann Mathieu to the Buccaneers to compete for a Super Bowl?. Listen, when people first started talking about the Buccaneers going after Tyrann Mathieu, I rolled my eyes. I love the fit, but money is a huge problem. Funny how Tom Brady coming back has a way of changing rational thought in the world of football.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Baker Mayfield reportedly has strong interest in AFC team

Baker Mayfield formally requested a trade from the Cleveland Browns on Thursday, and the quarterback may have a specific destination in mind. Mayfield no longer wants to play for the Browns after they pursued a trade for Deshaun Watson and other star quarterbacks this offseason. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Mayfield has “strong interest” in the Indianapolis Colts.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Baker Mayfield’s Wife Reacts To The Trade Rumors

Amid a flurry of trade rumors last on Tuesday night, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield shared a heartfelt message of thanks to the city of Cleveland. In his love letter to the city that welcomed him as the No. 1 overall pick in 2018, Mayfield referenced his wife, Emily Wilkinson. “Cleveland...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Joe Buck’s Wife Welcomes Her Husband To ESPN

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are officially joining The Worldwide Leader in Sports. On Wednesday, ESPN formally announced the signings of Buck and Aikman to multi-year deals as the new Monday Night Football broadcasters. Per the press release, they will also contribute to ESPN+ in unspecified projects. Adjusting to a...
NFL
Popculture

Seattle Seahawks Explain Why They Traded Russell Wilson to Denver Broncos

It's now official, Russell Wilson is a member of the Denver Broncos after spending 10 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. The trade was announced on Wednesday when the 2022 NFL league year began and the Broncos said it was a "mutual" decision between the two teams to get the deal done. However, the Seahawks sent a different message when they explained the reason for the trade.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Robert Griffin III Reacts To The Baker Mayfield News

Earlier Thursday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns were eliminated from the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes. The team’s efforts to land Watson appears to have cost them a relationship with current starting quarterback Baker Mayfield. Just a few hours ago, the former No. 1 overall pick requested a trade from Cleveland. “It’s...
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears snag former Green Bay Packers free agent wide receiver

As NFL free agency rolls on, the Chicago Bears have continued to stay patient and allow the signings come to them. Other teams have spent big money and made huge moves, but general manager Ryan Poles has stuck to his plan. Poles refuses to overpay for anybody in his first year with the Bears, thus the team had only signed three outside free agents until Friday afternoon.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Matt Ryan could reportedly draw trade interest from 2 teams

The Atlanta Falcons have entered the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes, and there appears to be mutual interest between them and the star quarterback. Should a deal come together, the Falcons would then have to figure out what to do with Matt Ryan. There may be a couple of QB-needy teams monitoring the situation.
NFL
NBC Sports

Who’s telling the truth about Russell Wilson’s divorce from the Seahawks?

The Seahawks worked overtime on Wednesday to sell the idea that quarterback Russell Wilson wanted out. Wilson, at his introductory press conference in Denver, called the decision mutual. So who’s telling the truth?. The truth may be a matter of perception. This divorce was a long time coming. Wilson...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

87K+
Followers
134K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy