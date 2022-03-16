ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Chicago Cubs sign Seiya Suzuki to 5-year, $70 million deal

By Jason Burgos
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hlyLN_0egpyrG900

The Chicago Cubs has signed Seiya Suzuki, maybe the best player on the MLB free-agent market you don’t know about.

Star players from Japan making their way to MLB is one of the most mysterious and intriguing facets of offseason free agent moves. The reason being is that these players are often highly touted because of their dominance in the Japanese leagues, but when they reach the states the results can vary greatly.

There have been players in the past like Ichiro Suzuki, Hideki Matsui, and reigning American League MVP Shohei Ohtani who have seamlessly transitioned from being a superstar in Japan to an All-Star in MLB.

However, there have been quite a few examples of players from the land of the rising sun being handed eight-figure deals and not delivering on the promise they showed in their home country. Well, the Cubs will roll the dice this offseason and have shelled out big bucks for the latest edition to the Japan-to-MLB tradition in Seiya Suzuki.

Chicago Cubs sign Japanese All-Star and gold medalist Seiya Suzuki

On Wednesday, NBC Sports Chicago contributor David Kaplan reported the news that Chicago — one of six teams pursuing Suzuki — had won the bidding war and landed the highly coveted outfielder.

“After meeting with the Cubs front office and chairman Tom Ricketts on Monday evening, Japanese star Seiya Suzuki has agreed to a 5 year/70 million dollar deal with the Chicago Cubs,” Kaplan tweeted.

The 27-year-old has been an absolute sensation playing for the Hiroshima Toyo Carp of Japan’s Central League. The eight-year veteran is a four-time All-Star, three-time Gold Glove winner, and two-time batting champion. He also won an Olympic gold medal as a part of the 2021 national team.

  • Seiya Suzuki stats (2021): .317 BA, .433 OBP, .639 SLUG, 38 HRs, 88 RBIs

This past season, he had a .317 batting average, .433 on-base percentage, and a .639 slugging percentage. Suzuki also smashed 38 home runs and knocked in 88 RBIs for Hiroshima before the team allowed him to leave and sign with an MLB team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=467bBr_0egpyrG900 Also Read:

Reports: Cubs land shortstop Andrelton Simmons on 1-year deal

While he doesn’t have the power of Ohtani, scouts have said that Suzuki has a very good eye at the plate, and his contact rate and power are similar to fellow MLB outfielders in Kyle Tucker, Charlie Blackmon, and Juan Soto.

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Former Yankees slugger latches on with Mariners

TAMPA — Former Yankees first baseman Mike Ford is getting another chance to prove his rookie success was no fluke. After spending the 2021 season playing for three organizations — the Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays and Washington Nationals — Ford signed a minor-league contract with the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday.
MLB
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Tigers sign RP Andrew Chafin to multi-year deal

According to a report from Evan Petzold, the Detroit Tigers have an agreement with a relief pitcher to bolster their bullpen. Petzold is reporting that the Tigers have an agreement with RP Andrew Chafin on a 2-year, $13 million deal. Petzold adds that the the deal includes a player opt-out...
MLB
NBC Chicago

MLB Rumors: White Sox Linked to A's Sean Manaea, Frankie Montas

Sox linked to A's Manaea, Montas originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Oakland A's fire sale is underway, and the White Sox are among the reported bidders lining up. MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported Tuesday the White Sox are among the teams talking to Oakland about potential trades for pitchers Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrelton Simmons
Person
Ichiro Suzuki
Person
Tom Ricketts
Person
Charlie Blackmon
Person
Hideki Matsui
Person
Matt Chapman
Person
Seiya Suzuki
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Kyle Schwarber
Person
Juan Soto
NBC Chicago

Cubs Exploring Kyle Schwarber Reunion, Make Seiya Suzuki Major Pitch

Kaplan: Cubs eye Schwarber, make major pitch to Suzuki originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs are focusing a lot of attention this week on filling up outfield needs, including at least two big-name free agents — one of them very familiar. NBC Sports Chicago's David Kaplan reported...
MLB
NBC Sports

Report: Red Sox target Seiya Suzuki lands $70M deal with Cubs

The Seiya Suzuki sweepstakes have ended, and the Boston Red Sox don't have a winning ticket. The highly-touted Japanese outfielder has agreed to a five-year, $70 million contract with the Chicago Cubs, David Kaplan of ESPN 1000 reported Wednesday. The Red Sox were considered a front-runner for Suzuki before Major...
MLB
NBC Chicago

How Seiya Suzuki Fits Cubs President Jed Hoyer's Vision

How Suzuki fits Hoyer's vision of 'next great Cubs team' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. If it shows up in the next five years, we at least know what right field will look like, with the five-year, $85 million deal with Seiya Suzuki underscoring everything team president Jed Hoyer has said about how he plans to build his roster.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chicago Cubs#Japanese#American League#Nbc Sports Chicago
1460 ESPN Yakima

Mariners sign Souza, Sisco to Minor League Deals

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — The Seattle Mariners have signed veteran outfielder Steven Souza Jr. and catcher Chance Sisco to minor-league deals with invitations to major league spring training. Souza has played for five teams in his major league career. He spent the 2021 season with the Los Angeles Dodgers but appeared in just 17 games, hitting .152 in limited plate opportunities. Sisco gives Seattle another catching option in camp behind Tom Murphy and Cal Raleigh. Sisco spent his first four seasons with Baltimore before splitting time last season between the Orioles and New York Mets.
MLB
iheart.com

Manny Machado "Excited For What Bob Melvin's Going To Bring The Ballclub"

What do the Padres need to do to avoid the 2021 collapse? Manny Machado weighed in on the 2022 Padres, the impact of Bob Melvin, his message to Fernando Tatis Jr., the DH coming full time to the National League, how he spent his offseason and what he needs to do to help fill the void of their all star shortstop.
MLB
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

47K+
Followers
39K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy