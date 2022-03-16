ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Video shows kids survive crash in busy Vegas street

By Nexstar Media Wire, Duncan Phenix
KTLA
KTLA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nJlAM_0egpyd9D00

A disturbing crash that two children were lucky to survive was caught on a driver’s dashcam in Las Vegas, KTLA sister station KLAS reported .

Mark Langley witnessed the incident unfold and recorded the two children being struck by an SUV with his dashcam.

Langley was driving east on Mar. 10, when he stopped at a red light. Out of the corner of his eye, he saw two children run out in the crosswalk, but against the light.

The video shows the children make it across the southbound lanes of Rainbow Blvd. and continue running into the northbound lanes. The video shows the driver of a grey minivan slam on their brakes, narrowly missing them. But as the children continue past the minivan, they are hit by a white SUV.

Zelenskyy tells U.S. Congress, ‘We need you right now’

The impact throws both children across the road. Amazingly, both children pop to their feet and keep running to the northeast corner of the intersection, where other drivers stop to check on them.

The driver of the SUV stayed on the scene.

Neither of the children had life-threatening injuries, one of them broke a wrist bone.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 13

Kamel Selico II
5d ago

These children are very lucky to be alive, I don’t know what was going through their mind when crossing traffic, this would have been senseless and that person in the car is probably traumatized about the situation this is not okay at all.

Reply
14
Nathan Back
5d ago

the person in the gray mini van is a friend of mine and she did slam on her breaks at the same time putting on her hazards to try to warn the other drivers.

Reply(1)
2
B. Bracci
5d ago

I truly believe these children have people praying for them in their life for protection because this could have ended up way differently praise God this child did not die

Reply(2)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
Las Vegas, NV
Accidents
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Local
Nevada Accidents
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
KTLA

Antioch mayor apologizes after being arrested for DUI

The mayor of a small Northern California city has apologized after being arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe said he was pulled over by the California Highway Patrol early Saturday morning after dining with a friend. “Although I never felt inhibited by the drink I had with my dinner, […]
ANTIOCH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Streaming Video#U S Congress#Traffic Accident#Klas#Suv#Nexstar Media Inc
KTLA

Rubbish fire impacts bus line in Valley Glen: LAFD

After vegetation and debris burned in Valley Glen, the Los Angeles Fire Department has closed part of the G (Orange) Line of Metro buses. The fire, reported a few minutes before 7 p.m. in the 5600 block of North Fulton Avenue, was extinguished in about 41 minutes, the LAFD said in an alert. The blaze, […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

47-year-old man arrested for deadly freeway shooting near San Diego

A 47-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting a woman as she drove on a freeway near San Diego two weeks ago, authorities said. Saundralina Williams, 27, was driving a Ford Edge west on State Route 94 in the Spring Valley area when someone in another vehicle opened fire, the California Highway […]
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
KTLA

Homicide detectives investigating pair of shootings in Antelope Valley

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating two deadly shootings that happened in the Antelope Valley Monday evening. The first happened in Lancaster around 4:30 p.m. on the 45000 block of 16th Street West. According to the Sheriff’s Department, a man in his 20s was found face down in front of a residence with […]
LANCASTER, CA
KTLA

Authorities pursue driver in Wilmington

Authorities pursued a driver in and near Wilmington Saturday night. Despite multiple PIT maneuvers, the driver continued the low-speed chase until Sky5 had to return home. The numerous attempts to force the compact car to stop even took off the dark-colored car’s back bumper, but the driver refused to stop.
WILMINGTON, DE
KTLA

KTLA

41K+
Followers
6K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy