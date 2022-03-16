Tedisco, county leaders speak against bail reform
FULTONVILLE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Sen. Jim Tedisco and several local county sheriffs spoke out against bail reform, which they call “catch and release.” They said it’s led to a spike in crime and were scheduled to make an announcement.Loved ones of teen hit-and-run victim protest after driver makes bail
They said criminal justice reforms have made the public less safe, a “revolving door of danger and disaster.” Appearing at the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office for the press conference were:
- Sen. Jim Tedisco
- Montgomery County Executive Matt Ossenfort
- Montgomery County Legislature Chairman Mike Pepe
- Fulton County Sheriff Richard Giardino
- Herkimer County Sheriff Scott Scherer
- Montgomery County Sheriff Jeffery Smith
- Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo
