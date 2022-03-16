Tedisco, county leaders speak against bail reform

FULTONVILLE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Sen. Jim Tedisco and several local county sheriffs spoke out against bail reform, which they call “catch and release.” They said it’s led to a spike in crime and were scheduled to make an announcement.

They said criminal justice reforms have made the public less safe, a “revolving door of danger and disaster.” Appearing at the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office for the press conference were:

Sen. Jim Tedisco

Montgomery County Executive Matt Ossenfort

Montgomery County Legislature Chairman Mike Pepe

Fulton County Sheriff Richard Giardino

Herkimer County Sheriff Scott Scherer

Montgomery County Sheriff Jeffery Smith

Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo

The press conference started at 10:30 a.m. Watch it here:

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.