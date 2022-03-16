ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, NY

Tedisco, county leaders speak against bail reform

By Johan Sheridan
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QJbW3_0egpyMKy00

FULTONVILLE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Sen. Jim Tedisco and several local county sheriffs spoke out against bail reform, which they call “catch and release.” They said it’s led to a spike in crime and were scheduled to make an announcement.

Loved ones of teen hit-and-run victim protest after driver makes bail

They said criminal justice reforms have made the public less safe, a “revolving door of danger and disaster.” Appearing at the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office for the press conference were:

  • Sen. Jim Tedisco
  • Montgomery County Executive Matt Ossenfort
  • Montgomery County Legislature Chairman Mike Pepe
  • Fulton County Sheriff Richard Giardino
  • Herkimer County Sheriff Scott Scherer
  • Montgomery County Sheriff Jeffery Smith
  • Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo

The press conference started at 10:30 a.m. Watch it here:

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

At least 3 officials have COVID after NYSAC conference

On Sunday, NEWS10 has learned that at least 3 officials have tested positive for COVID-19 following the New York State Association of Counties (NYSAC) annual conference at The Desmond Hotel in Colonie last week. NYSAC has confirmed contact tracing is fully underway for those infected of over 700 attendees of the event.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montgomery County, NY
Government
County
Montgomery County, NY
City
Fultonville, NY
City
Herkimer, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Tedisco
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Executive#Legislature#Bail Reform
NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know this Monday, March 21

Today’s five things to know a person seriously injured in a fire, a least three officials contacting COVID-19 after the NYSAC conference, and gas prices dropping about 12 cents in the Albany area since last week.
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy