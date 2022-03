The New York Yankees face a tall task in the AL East in 2022, as all of their rivals (with the exception of the Orioles) have loaded up during the offseason in order to push for a Division title. With Opening Day around two weeks away, manager Aaron Boone spoke on the improvements made by the team’s competitors in the AL East, maintaining an optimistic outlook on the Yankees’ 2022 campaign, via Jon Heyman.

MLB ・ 13 HOURS AGO