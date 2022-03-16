ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell Wilson recruiting Bobby Wagner to sign with Broncos

By Tim Weaver
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
For the last 10 years, Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner have provided the backbone for the Seahawks roster, serving as the cornerstones for their offensive and defensive units, respectively. Seattle decided to blow that core up last week, agreeing to deal Wilson to Denver and releasing Wagner without even telling him.

According to Jeremy Fowler at ESPN, a reunion might be in the works. Wilson is trying to recruit Wagner to the Broncos.

As Fowler mentions, Wagner has a lot of interested parties – including the Cowboys, 49ers, Cardinals and Rams. He is currently ranked the fifth-best free agent still on the market.

It may not happen until there’s a new front office regime, but Wagner should eventually return and retire as a Seahawk some time in the future, even if it’s only a one-day contract. Wagner went to eight Pro Bowls and earned six All-Pro nominations during his time in Seattle.

