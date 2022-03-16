ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Seahawks signing former Steelers, Bears CB Artie Burns to one-year deal

By Tim Weaver
 1 day ago
According to a report by Adam Schefter at ESPN, the Seahawks are signing former Steelers and Bears cornerback Artie Burns to a one-year deal worth $2 million.

Burns was a first-round pick by Pittsburgh in the 2016 NFL draft but has never come close to living up to that status. In 69 games he’s only totaled four interceptions and 33 pass breakups. Coverage has been an issue for Burns throughout his pro career. Over the last three seasons he’s allowed a passer rating of 115 or higher. However, Pro Football Focus gave him a strong coverage grade (85.1) for the 2021 season – but Burns only played 127 coverage snaps so it’s a small sample size.

Most of those snaps came at the slot position, so it’s possible the Seahawks will try him out there.

However, the Seahawks will need to find a suitable replacement for their immensely underrated starting right cornerback D.J. Reed, who’s agreed to terms with the Jets on a three-year, $33 million contract.

IN THIS ARTICLE
