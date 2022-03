You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. NFT. If you haven’t heard this acronym (short for non-fungible token), then you probably haven’t been on social media or the Internet for the last year. A new form of sharing art, collectibles, and even doing transactions, NFTs, based on blockchain technology, have opened up a new industry that has already made investors/creators billions. While the opportunity to make money is very real, many do not have the skill or know how to capitalize on this 21st century gold rush. That’s where Arvin Khamseh comes in. With a long tenured history freelancing in the marketing industry, he has become an invaluable resource to many that are seeking to launch a successful, high-level NFT art project.

