ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

U.S.-listed Chinese pharma stocks are on the rise

By Dulan Lokuwithana
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Despite recent regulatory hurdles, U.S-listed pharmaceutical...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Three Chinese companies plan Swiss listings

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Three Chinese companies - an engineering machinery maker, a battery producer and a medical equipment manufacturer - unveiled plans on Wednesday to list on the SIX Swiss Exchange, as Beijing reaffirms its support of offshore listings. Shanghai-listed Sany Heavy Industry Co, and Shenzhen-traded Gotion High Tech Co...
BUSINESS
Reuters

U.S.-listed Chinese shares surge, set for best week ever

(Reuters) - U.S-listed shares of major Chinese companies including Didi Global and Alibaba surged on Friday, set to wrap a week that was marked by China’s top policymaker laying out plans to support the country’s capital markets. Shares of the Chinese companies jumped on Friday, with ride-hailing firm...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Record Decline In Chinese Internet Stocks

Chinese equities have been hurt over the last few trading sessions due to a few reasons. Over the last three trading sessions, the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has lost 25.7% of its value, the largest three-day decline in the history of the ETF.
STOCKS
CNBC

Hong Kong shares of dual-listed Chinese companies plunge as U.S.-delisting fears resurface

Hong Kong shares of dual-listed Chinese companies including Nio, JD.com and Alibaba plunged in Friday trade after fears of U.S.-delisting resurfaced. Those losses tracked declines for some U.S.-listed Chinese stocks overnight amid renewed concerns over potential delistings stateside. Still, UBS Global Wealth Management's Hartmut Issel remains positive on the affected...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#On The Rise#U S#Pharmaceutical Companies#Chinese
BGR.com

These 2 medicines are being pulled from store shelves, so beware

Drug recalls are important to stay on top and make sure you have all the latest details about, since, for one thing, most of us have medicine cabinets at home stocked with multiple over-the-counter therapeutics. Moreover, agencies like the FDA issue recalls for items like these on a pretty regular...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
China
beckershospitalreview.com

7 recent drug recalls

Here are seven recalls drug companies issued in February, as listed by the FDA. 1. Family Dollar recalled numerous drug products on Feb. 18 due to the presence of rodents at a distribution center. 2. TCP Hot Acquisition on Feb. 16 recalled all lots of its ​​Sure and Brut aerosol...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Daily Mail

China is refusing to supply Russia with aircraft parts after aviation sector was hit by Western sanctions, Moscow admits in another sign of cracks in Beijing support for Putin

China has refused to supply Russia with aircraft parts after the aviation sector was hit by crippling Western sanctions, a Moscow official has admitted. Valery Kudinov, a federal air transport agency official, said Russia would be looking for opportunities to source parts from other countries including Turkey and India, according to Russian news agencies.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Guardian

Chinese article urging country to cut ties with Putin gets 1m views

When an essay from a prominent Shanghai scholar suggested China needed to cut ties with Vladimir Putin as soon as possible over the Ukraine war, the online reaction was swift. Despite being published late on a Friday evening in the Carter Center’s US-China Perception Monitor, Hu Wei’s essay soon gained a million views in and outside China, and was republished into Chinese blogs, non-official media sites and social media accounts.
POLITICS
Benzinga

5 Short Squeeze Candidates To Watch: Kaival Tops The List Again, Oil And Agriculture Stocks Join With Rising Prices

Potential short squeeze plays gained steam in 2021, with new retail traders looking for the next huge move. A short squeeze can occur when a heavily shorted stock rises in value instead of falling. Short sellers could be looking to close out their position and can face a loss if they have to buy back the shares they initially borrowed at a higher price.
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

U.S.-listed China stocks fall on COVID surge, Russia

LONDON (Reuters) - Chinese companies listed in New York fell sharply during premarket trade on Tuesday after surging COVID-19 cases fuelled fears for the world’s second-largest economy and sent mainland firms listed in Hong Kong to 2008 lows. China’s mammoth firms Alibaba, JD.com, Nio, Baidu, Gaotu Techedu and Bilibili...
WORLD
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
54K+
Post
418K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy