ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

EIA inventory report - US crude inventory rises unexpectedly

By Jessica Kuruthukulangara
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

EIA Gasoline -3.6M vs. -1.579M consensus, -1.405M last...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

EIA reports U.S. crude supplies up for the first time in 3 weeks

The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories rose by 4.3 million barrels for the week ended March 11. That followed two consecutive weeks of declines. On average, the EIA was expected to show crude inventories up by 200,000 barrels, according to analysts surveyed by S&P Global Commodity Insights. The American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported a 3.75 million-barrel increase, according to sources. The EIA also reported a weekly inventory decline of 3.6 million barrels for gasoline, while distillate stockpiles edged up by 300,000 barrels. The analyst survey showed expectations for weekly supply declines of 2.6 million barrels for gasoline and 3.2 million barrels for distillates. The EIA data showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., Nymex delivery hub edged up by 1.8 million barrels for the week. April West Texas Intermediate crude.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

U.S. wholesale inventories increase unrevised in January

WASHINGTON, March 8 (Reuters) - U.S. wholesale inventories increased solidly as initially estimated in January, but the pace slowed significantly from the prior month, which could result in inventories making little or no contribution to economic growth this quarter. The Commerce Department said on Tuesday that wholesale inventories rose by...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eia#1 375 M#Eia Gasoline 3 6 M#Eia Distillates 0 3 M#1 826
Kingsport Times-News

Real estate market grapples with tight inventory

On the cusp of the prime home buying season, the region is dealing with record low inventory, according to the Northeast Tennessee Association of Realtors. In a press release, the organization said the region’s active inventory of 761 listings is about 25% lower compared to 2021, which was itself a tight year. The region had less than a month of inventory at the end of February, and some local markets had just over half a month left.
BUSINESS
Reuters

U.S. business inventories rise solidly, but pace is slowing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. business inventories increased strongly in January, though the pace slowed from prior months, which could result in inventory investment making no contribution to economic growth in the first quarter. Business inventories rose 1.1% after advancing 2.4% in December, the Commerce Department said on Wednesday. Inventories are...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Seeking Alpha

Rail Vision Targets $18 Million U.S. IPO

Rail Vision Ltd. has filed to raise approximately $18 million in a U.S. IPO of its common stock and warrants. A Quick Take On Rail Vision Ltd. Rail Vision Ltd. (RVSN) has filed to raise $17.75 million in an IPO of its units consisting of ordinary shares and warrants to purchase ordinary shares, according to an F-1/A registration statement.
TRAFFIC
The Post and Courier

Invitation to Bid - Bid - Inventory Stock

Invitation for Bids IFB No. 2026 For DIP for Inventory Stock The Charleston Water System (CWS) invites interested Suppliers to submit formal sealed bids for DIP for Inventory Stock. Solicitation Documents will be available beginning Monday, March 14, 2022, by contacting Taleitha Adams, Purchasing Agent, at email address AdamsTA@Charlestoncpw.com. Sealed bids are due no later than Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at 2:00 PM local time at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud. Charleston Water System reserves the right to reject any and all bids and waive informalities as deemed appropriate. AD# 1991509.
CHARLESTON, SC
Seeking Alpha

Fed Meeting Preview: Buy Or Sell The Ides Of March?

The Fed is widely expected to enact its first 25 basis point interest rate hike, two years after the March 2020 pandemic lockdowns and stock market crash. For over the last century, the policy of the U.S. Forest Service has generally been to put out forest fires immediately after they're reported. However, over time, environmentalists made the startling realization that the policy was backfiring. The landscapes of the Western US were shaped over millions of years by occasional, low-intensity fires that removed excess brush and kept ecosystems in balance. Immediately putting out every fire didn't mean that wildfires would cease to exist though. What it meant was the amount of dead brush and fuel would continually build over the following decades, and that when fires inevitably did happen, they would be catastrophic.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Markets Remained Volatile, But No Need To Panic

The markets have remained volatile in March. The major U.S. equity benchmarks dropped about 10% from their peaks, with the exception of the Energy sector. The markets have remained volatile in March. The major U.S. equity benchmarks dropped about 10% from their peaks, with the exception of the Energy sector. The CBOE Volatility Index (VIX®), the so-called “fear gauge,” has been hovering above 30, which is the 90th percentile of its historical value. Its level on March 10, 2022, was more than two standard deviations above its one-year average. Although it remains unclear how long these geopolitical tensions will last and how much it will affect the global economy, the U.S. equity market has managed to stay cool so far, compared with the VIX levels seen two years ago, which were triggered by pandemic-driven sell-offs.
STOCKS
Reuters

U.S. crude stocks rise, gasoline inventories down - EIA

March 16 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks rose surprisingly in the last week, and stocks at the key inventory hub were also higher, a bit of a salve for the U.S. oil market that has become increasingly concerned about low inventories. Crude inventories (USOILC=ECI) rose by 4.3 million barrels in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
54K+
Post
418K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy