EIA inventory report - US crude inventory rises unexpectedly

The markets have remained volatile in March. The major U.S. equity benchmarks dropped about 10% from their peaks, with the exception of the Energy sector. The markets have remained volatile in March. The major U.S. equity benchmarks dropped about 10% from their peaks, with the exception of the Energy sector. The CBOE Volatility Index (VIX®), the so-called “fear gauge,” has been hovering above 30, which is the 90th percentile of its historical value. Its level on March 10, 2022, was more than two standard deviations above its one-year average. Although it remains unclear how long these geopolitical tensions will last and how much it will affect the global economy, the U.S. equity market has managed to stay cool so far, compared with the VIX levels seen two years ago, which were triggered by pandemic-driven sell-offs.

STOCKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO