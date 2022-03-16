ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quick-Pickle Cucumbers and Onions

By Sheri Castle
The Daily South
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis classic refrigerated quick-pickle is more of a common concept than an exact recipe. It involves sliced fresh cucumbers and onions, vinegar, water, sugar, salt, and pepper. Plunk the vegetables into a clean jar, stir the rest together and then pour it into the jar, cover, and refrigerate until chilled. It's...

