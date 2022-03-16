Take pride in DIY landscaping: Easy ways to add bold colors to your garden

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. In January 2021, I moved to a new home with my family. It's fair to describe it as a garden with a house attached (a small house with a big yard), which felt like a dream come true for us. Fortunately, the house itself was move-in ready. However, the yard had years of deferred maintenance. Weeds and an abandoned lawn grew in soil that could best be compared to concrete. Yet, for me, it was a blank slate I couldn't wait to bring to life, all without digging. Instead of bashing the soil to bits with a tiller or trowel, I let nature do the work. Besides saving my back, the perks of no-dig gardening include far fewer weeds to pull, and a much healthier garden. Here's how it works, and why you should give it a try in your own yard.

GARDENING ・ 20 DAYS AGO