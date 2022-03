Each time I see a pug in the wild (read: the park), I can’t help but smile. Look at that silly face and lolling tongue, framed by squashy wrinkles and topped with a curly tail, how could you not?But on the inside, I feel sorry for the poor creature. Years of inbreeding to look a certain way means that the breed is riddled with genetic health problems – from severe breathing issues and deformed spines, to eye and skin ailments. I know someone whose pug had to have an eye removed because the shape of its skull causes eyelids to...

