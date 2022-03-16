ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Multiple dead after crash involving New Mexico golf teams in Texas

By Priscilla Aguirre
mySanAntonio.com
mySanAntonio.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cC7Jr_0egpvq3X00
Multiple people were killed Tuesday night when a bus carrying members of a New Mexico university's golf teams and a pickup collided in West Texas, officials said. (kali9/Getty Images)

Multiple people were killed on Tuesday, March 15 when a van carrying members of a New Mexico university's golf teams and a pickup crashed in Texas. There were deaths in both vehicles after both caught fire after the crash, according to NBC News .

The Texas Department of Public Safety told the station the crash happened around 8:17 p.m. on a two-lane road about nine miles from the city of Andrews, northwest of Midland. The University of the Southwest in Hobbs wrote on its Facebook that there was "a fatal bus accident involving the USW men's and women's golf teams."

Officials said the vehicle carrying the teams was a 17-passenger van, while the University of the Southwest said it was a 12-passenger van. Authorities could not confirm how many people died.

The University of the Southwest President Quint Thurman told NBC News two of their students have survived and were airlifted to University Hospital in Lubbock with serious injuries. He said those were the only two survivors.

"We are still learning the details about the accident but we are devastated and deeply saddened to learn about the loss of our students' lives and their coach," Thurman said in a statement.

Thurman identified the coach who was killed as Tyler James.

Read more from Priscilla

- Let Guadalupe River State Park woo you with its lush evergreen trails

- ACS removes over 50 cats from San Antonio home in 'deplorable' conditions

- Latest search for missing San Antonio girl Lina Khil turns up 'bittersweet ending'

Stay up to date on the latest stories from San Antonio and beyond by signing up for our newsletters here.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Antonio, TX
Cars
State
New Mexico State
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
San Antonio, TX
Accidents
City
Midland, TX
City
Lubbock, TX
Local
Texas Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Texas#Traffic Accident#Kali9#Nbc News#Usw#University Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
mySanAntonio.com

mySanAntonio.com

San Antonio, TX
1K+
Followers
356
Post
335K+
Views
ABOUT

MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.

 https://www.mysanantonio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy