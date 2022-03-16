Multiple dead after crash involving New Mexico golf teams in Texas

Multiple people were killed Tuesday night when a bus carrying members of a New Mexico university's golf teams and a pickup collided in West Texas, officials said. (kali9/Getty Images)

Multiple people were killed on Tuesday, March 15 when a van carrying members of a New Mexico university's golf teams and a pickup crashed in Texas. There were deaths in both vehicles after both caught fire after the crash, according to NBC News .

The Texas Department of Public Safety told the station the crash happened around 8:17 p.m. on a two-lane road about nine miles from the city of Andrews, northwest of Midland. The University of the Southwest in Hobbs wrote on its Facebook that there was "a fatal bus accident involving the USW men's and women's golf teams."

Officials said the vehicle carrying the teams was a 17-passenger van, while the University of the Southwest said it was a 12-passenger van. Authorities could not confirm how many people died.

The University of the Southwest President Quint Thurman told NBC News two of their students have survived and were airlifted to University Hospital in Lubbock with serious injuries. He said those were the only two survivors.

"We are still learning the details about the accident but we are devastated and deeply saddened to learn about the loss of our students' lives and their coach," Thurman said in a statement.

Thurman identified the coach who was killed as Tyler James.

