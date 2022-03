Across the country, including the Chicago area, gas prices are soaring, and quickly, but how high could they go?. The price of regular gas broke $4 a gallon on Sunday for the first time in nearly 14 years and is now up nearly 50% from a year ago. Monday's national average of $4.104 per gallon broke a record for the all-time high, though that is not adjusted for inflation, according to GasBuddy.

TRAFFIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO