Louisiana State

Governor’s COVID emergency orders end today, but is it too soon?

By Kevin Gallagher
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 1 day ago

Governor John Bel Edwards’s health emergency orders for the COVID pandemic expire today, and some medical experts are worried he may be lifting the order too soon. Tulane University Medical School epidemiologist Dr. Susan Hassig says she’s concerned because the virus isn’t “gone” yet,

“It continues to mutate and we don’t know what the next mutation will bring to us. I’m a little concerned that having dropped it, it may be more problematic to re-issue it if we need to.”

Dr. Hassig says a new mutated variant could arise and catch the people of the state with their guard down, because lifting the emergency orders sends a message the crisis is over.

“Louisiana only has half of its population fully vaccinated. A new variant could hit us really hard, and that’s what I’m concerned about.”

Hassig is happy to see a lull in cases of coronavirus but reminds us there have been four such lulls previously in the two-year pandemic. She says the virus is not yet ENDEMIC, because that would mean some predictability of infection going forward, which is not yet the case. She’s worried we’ll have another surge, and so her advice: “save your masks and consider getting the shots.”

Daily Mail

Urgent warning as deadly Japanese encephalitis virus spreads fast across Australia because of the RAIN as NSW records its first case

Australia's chief medical officer has beefed up the nation's response to the Japanese encephalitis virus as NSW reports its first case. Acting Chief Medical Officer Sonya Bennett on Friday declared the mosquito-borne virus a Communicable Disease Incident of National Significance, as dozens of suspected cases across the country are investigated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Soon only one U.S. state will still have an indoor mask mandate

Wearing a face mask is becoming increasingly optional as pandemic rules ease across much of the U.S., the most visible shift in how millions of Americans today view the threat from COVID-19. Every state, with the exception of Hawaii, is either ditching or planning to eliminate mask mandates as the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
