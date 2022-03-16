Rockefeller Center Will Turn Into A Giant Roller Rink Next Month

Photo: Getty Images

Next month, the famous Rockefeller Center's ice skating rink will be turning retro!

Starting April 15, Rockefeller Center will be turning into a roller skating rink. The rink is coming from Liberty Ross, the daughter of Ian "Flipper" Ross who opened the famous Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace in Los Angeles in 1979. It will be a place where “punk rockers and disco queens could come together,” in the center of New York City.

The activation will be around from April to October this year with hours from 10am-10pm Monday-Wednesday, 10am-12am Thursay-Friday, 8am-12am on Saturdays and 8am to 10pm on Sundays.

Tickets can be reserved online here , costing $20 for adults, plus $10 for skate rentals.

They will even have themed nights and special performances! Who else is excited to skate in this nice weather?!