Washington County, FL

Florida parents arrested after smoking pot with children

By Emma Riley
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 1 day ago

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — A Washington County couple is in jail after they allegedly smoked marijuana with their four children under the age of 12.

Washington County investigators were contacted by the Department of Children and Families earlier this month after they reported the children connected with the investigation disclosed they had smoked marijuana with their parents, deputies said.

Kristina Marie Sullivan, 30, and Robert Francis Sullivan, 26 were arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on four counts of child neglect.

Investigators said the Sullivan’s prepared drugs and allowed their children to use drugs on several occasions.

All children have been removed from the home and placed with other family members, according to WCSO.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges may be pending.

WJTV 12

WJTV 12

WJTV 12

