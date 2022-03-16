REPORT: Saints sign ‘big-ticket’ free agent in the secondary

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — According to NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, the New Orleans Saints have signed former New York Jets safety Marcus Maye on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old, who was a second-round draft choice out of Florida, inked a three-year, $28.5 million deal with a $15 million guarantee.

This move comes on the same day the Saints lost safety Marcus Williams to the Baltimore Ravens .

Maye was a ‘franchise-tagged’ player for the Jets, and in 2021 recorded 46 tackles (30 solo) and a sack.

“[The Saints] get their big-ticket free agent in the secondary,” tweeted Rapoport following the announcement.

“Marcus Maye suffered an injury while playing on the franchise tag” Rapoport further tweeted . “When you take Maye’s new deal, combined with last year’s tag amount, he’ll end up with more than his latest extension offer from NYJ. He did well.”

