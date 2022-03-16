State Police Seek Assistance With Found Burial Urn In Mount Pleasant

New York State Police issued an alert after a burial urn was found in Mount Pleasant. Photo Credit: New York State Police

New York State Police investigators in Northern Westchester are seeking the public’s assistance after a burial urn was found at a state park in the region.

On Tuesday, March 15, police said that hikers found the urn (pictured above) on the Stone Bridge Trail in Rockefeller State Park in Mount Pleasant and brought it to state police for further investigation.

Police said that they are attempting to locate the friends and family belonging to the found burial urn. They noted that all normal identifying information had been removed before it was ditched at the park.

Anyone with information regarding the urn, or its possible home, has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators in Northern Westchester by calling (845) 677-7300 and referencing case number 10570961.

