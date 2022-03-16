ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steve Austin releases new beer for 3:16 day. Here’s where to get it

By Austin Kellerman, Nexstar Media Wire
 1 day ago

(NEXSTAR) – During his wrestling heyday, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin was known for downing a few cold beers in the ring after battering his opponents. These days, he’s doing less battering and more brewing.

Austin, along with his partners at El Segundo Brewing Company in California, will be releasing a new lager beer on March 16. Over the last few years, the date has been dubbed “3:16 day” to honor the popular wrestler’s Austin 3:16 catchphrase.

This year, the former WWE champ is celebrating by releasing Broken Skull American Lager to a good portion of the country. The lager will be Austin’s second beer with the folks at El Segundo. His Broken Skull IPA was released in 2014 and is now available nationwide.

WWE wrestler Big E breaks neck during live ‘SmackDown’ broadcast

Austin’s latest brew is described by El Segundo as a 4.8% ABV lager brewed with 100% Contessa hops. It’s smooth with a crisp finish and is designed to deliver a classic lager flavor.

According to a map of release dates, the new beer should be available March 16 at stores in Southern California, Texas, Missouri, Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Washington DC, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, and Massachusetts.

Over the next couple weeks, it’ll be released in Northern California, Oregon, Nevada, Arizona, Virginia, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Maine.

WWE wrestler arrested for DUI again in Escambia County

Austin is planning a beer bash release party WrestleMania weekend in Fort Worth, Texas. The March 31 event will take place at the world-famous Billy Bob’s.

Days later, Austin is scheduled to step into the ring at AT&T Stadium during night one of WrestleMania for a showdown with current WWE star Kevin Owens.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Columbia is getting another new Starbucks. Here’s where it will be brewing

Columbia continues to be well-caffeinated. Coffee giant Starbucks is planning a new location in the capital city. According to a company spokesperson, the new spot will be built at 7550 Garners Ferry Road. That’s about 2 miles east of Interstate 77, near a Walmart and a number of other restaurants and retail locations. It’s a busy stretch of road, with state Department of Transportation traffic data showing about 31,000 cars per day passing by the spot where the coffee shop will be.
COLUMBIA, SC
Group wanted for 10 catalytic convertor thefts in Pascagoula

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WKRG) — The Pascagoula Police Department is looking for several people possibly involved in stealing 10 catalytic converters in the area. The group is wanted for grand larceny after catalytic converters were stolen Tuesday, March 15 at Turf Masters Lawn Care in Pascagoula. Officers released images of the suspects wearing black hoodies and […]
PASCAGOULA, MS
Oats star in a timely new beer for St. Patrick's Day

3 arrested after drugs found inside hotel room in Foley

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Foley Police Department said they were responding to a hotel in Foley for a welfare check when they found a large quantity of drug paraphernalia. On March 17, police responded to a hotel room on S. McKenzie Street for a welfare check. When they found the subject, […]
FOLEY, AL
