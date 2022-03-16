ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Castle County, DE

TRAFFIC ALERT – New Castle County – Barley Mill Road to Close in Ashland for RR Maintenance / Beginning at 5:00 am on Monday March 21st.

Milford LIVE News
 1 day ago

Ashland — The Wilmington and Western Railroad will be doing railroad crossing safety improvements at the Barley Mill Road crossing beginning on Monday, March 21st at 5:00 am. The road will reopen by Friday, March 25th at 7:00 pm. Some intermittent lane closures may occur before March 21st to prepare for the work and after March 25th to perform final work items. [More]

