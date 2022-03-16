ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Motorist saves choking man, then realizes they know each other

By Alex Denis, Nexstar Media Wire
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 1 day ago

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. ( WKRN ) — A Tennessee driver recently had an experience that caused him to fear for his life, and he was surprised at whom his benefactor turned out to be.

Jonathan Dodson said it happened as he was delivering a baby gift to a co-worker.

1 dead in I-10 wreck, 5 children injured near Florida, Alabama line

“Another agent that I work with had just had a child, and I was delivering a baby gift over to their home,” Dodson recalled of the March 4 incident.

“As I pulled out on Thompson Lane, my daughter had left some Skittles in my truck. I’m not even a Skittle fan really. But I was like, ‘Hey, I’ll eat some of those,'” he said. “I tried to take a breath and there was nothing going in.”

The father of five, who served as a Marine, was choking.

“I immediately pulled over on the side of the road and got out of the truck. I remember trying to flag people down because I knew … I knew it was bad,” Dodson remembered.

High-speed chase ends in crash, man dies from injuries

Miles away was Grant DeJean, a father of three, who was heading home from a meeting in Brentwood, Tennessee.

“Since this happened, I often think about all the things that I did that led up to that moment,” recalled DeJean.

On the side of the road, car after car passed Dodson, and the candy wouldn’t dislodge.

“I remember grabbing the back of my truck and just slamming myself into the truck,” he said. “I remember dropping down to my knees and looking at the grass and I’m like, ‘Oh crap, is this how I’m gonna die?'”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dbL3Z_0egpvL8M00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=042gRN_0egpvL8M00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jgvx2_0egpvL8M00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XOOze_0egpvL8M00

After coming upon Dodson, DeJean grabbed him and started performing the Heimlich maneuver.

‘I never imagined still being alive,’ Pensacola woman thriving three decades after heart transplant

“When I was doing the Heimlich on him, I was hoping I wasn’t wasting precious time because I have never done that before,” said DeJean, “and then it came up.”

It was pure relief when the candy dislodged. But the story doesn’t end there.

“I remember looking over to my left, and he’s kind of sitting there on his knees looking over at me, and I did like a triple take on like, ‘Wait a minute, I know you!'” Dodson said with a laugh.

Mere acquaintances from the same office are now bonded for life.

“Before it was just there’s a realtor going down the hall that I pass,” said Dodson, “but now it’s like, ‘Hey, there’s that guy saved my life.'”

“My kids think I’m a hero now, and so that’s neat,” DeJean said with a smile.

“You are,” Dodson responded. “God just put him in the right place at the right time to save me. And, you know, I’m thankful to have another day on this earth because of him.”

The two said they learned another lesson through this experience: Neither will ever eat in a car alone again.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brentwood, TN
State
Tennessee State
Murfreesboro, TN
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Murfreesboro, TN
Accidents
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
City
Murfreesboro, TN
Local
Tennessee Accidents
WKRG News 5

Palmer Street home destroyed by fire

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department have confirmed that a fire has destroyed a home on Palmer Street. On March 17, MFRD responded to a home that had heavy flames going through the roof of the home. The home was destroyed and the residents of the home have been moved. There […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

5-vehicle crash at Old Government and Houston Streets

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Responders were called to a crash Thursday, March 17 involving five vehicles, one of which was overturned. The crash happened Thursday afternoon at the intersection of Old Government and Houston Streets. Firefighters and officers were on scene helping with the crash. In the middle of the street, one car was overturned. […]
CITRONELLE, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Chase
WKRG News 5

Pascagoula man killed in crash at I-10

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency were called to a crash that killed one Pascagoula man. Lloyd Byrd III, 33, was killed in a crash while driving down I-10. The crash happened after Byrd’s vehicle veered off the road, causing Byrd to strike a tree. Byrd was pronounced dead […]
PASCAGOULA, MS
WKRG News 5

UPDATE: Car Crash in Geneva Co. kills 2 teens

UPDATE: GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Two teens from Hoover, Alabama were killed in a Geneva Co. crash Thursday morning. According to Geneva County Coroner Donny Adkinson, 19-year-old Om Ashutosh Tamhane, and 18-year-old Madhav Praveen, both of Hoover, were killed at the intersection of Highway 153 and Highway 52 near Samson. They were pronounced dead […]
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Choking#Traffic Accident#Wkrn#Skittle#Marine
WKRG News 5

4 swimmers pulled from waters at Pensacola Beach

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Fire Rescue units helped Pensacola Beach lifeguards pull four struggling swimmers from the waters at Gulf Side walkover 27A, according to an ECFR Facebook post. When ECFR units arrived, lifeguards had already made contact with the struggling swimmers. ECFR units used Waverunners to assist lifeguards bringing the swimmers […]
PENSACOLA BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Group wanted for 10 catalytic convertor thefts in Pascagoula

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WKRG) — The Pascagoula Police Department is looking for several people possibly involved in stealing 10 catalytic converters in the area. The group is wanted for grand larceny after catalytic converters were stolen Tuesday, March 15 at Turf Masters Lawn Care in Pascagoula. Officers released images of the suspects wearing black hoodies and […]
PASCAGOULA, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
WKRG News 5

Man killed in motorcycle crash in Escambia Co., Florida

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol were called to a motorcycle crash that killed one person in Escambia County. The crash happened Wednesday, March 16 at about 3:27 p.m. at County Road 292A, also known as Gulf Beach Highway, according to a news release from the FHP. The 51-year-old driver […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

3 arrested after drugs found inside hotel room in Foley

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Foley Police Department said they were responding to a hotel in Foley for a welfare check when they found a large quantity of drug paraphernalia. On March 17, police responded to a hotel room on S. McKenzie Street for a welfare check. When they found the subject, […]
FOLEY, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy