ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

That’s not a potato: Nice try but no spud for New Zealand couple’s giant find

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bt0VH_0egpvKFd00

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — When is a potato not a potato?

When it’s a tuber of a gourd, according to Guinness World Records.

A New Zealand couple who believed they had dug up the world’s largest potato in the garden of their small farm near Hamilton have had their dreams turned to mash after Guinness wrote to say that scientific testing had found it wasn’t, in fact, a potato after all.

Colin Craig-Brown, who first hit the tuber with a hoe last August when gardening with his wife Donna, said it sure looked and tasted like a potato. Mind you, he added, he’s never tasted a gourd tuber.

“What can you say?” said Craig-Brown. “We can’t say we don’t believe you, because we gave them the DNA stuff.”

After months of submitting photos and paperwork, the couple got the bad news from Guinness in an email last week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rzH2w_0egpvKFd00
“Doug” what was believed to be the world’s largest potato sits on a kitchen bench of the home of Colin and Donna Craig-Brown near Hamilton, New Zealand on Aug. 29, 2021. (Colin Craig-Brown via AP)

“Dear Colin,” the email begins, going on to say “sadly the specimen is not a potato and is in fact the tuber of a type of gourd. For this reason we do unfortunately have to disqualify the application.”

Upstate gas station chain offering discounts for customers

The couple had named their find Doug, which they took to spelling Dug, after the way it was unearthed. The tuber became something of a local celebrity, after the couple began posting photos of it on Facebook with a hat on and even built a cart to tow it around.

An official weigh-in at a local farming store put Dug at 7.8 kilograms (17 pounds), equal to a couple of sacks of regular potatoes, or one small dog. The existing Guinness record will stand, a 2011 monster from Britain that weighed in at just under 5 kg.

Craig-Brown remains a big believer in Dug, who still sits in their freezer.

“I say ‘gidday’ to him every time I pull out some sausages. He’s a cool character,” Craig-Brown said. “Whenever the grandchildren come round, they say, ‘Can we see Dug?'”

“Dug is the destroyer from Down Under,” Craig-Brown added. “He is the world’s biggest not-a-potato.”

Craig-Brown said he’s not done yet with chasing the potato record. Dug was self-sown but Craig-Brown said that with all his subsequent research into giant potatoes, he’s ready to try and deliberately grow a record-breaking monster next season.

And this time, it will definitely be a potato.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
IFLScience

"World's Largest Potato" Turns Out Not To Be A Potato

A candidate for the coveted title of the world's largest potato suffered a huge blow this week after DNA testing revealed it is not actually a potato. Colin and Donna Craig-Brown – a couple from near Hamilton, New Zealand – found an absolute unit of what they believed to be a potato in their vegetable garden last August. The potato-like growth, which they named Dug, weighed a whopping 7.8 kilograms (17.2 pounds), making it a contender for the largest potato in the world – if it was a potato, as they believed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Potato#Spud#Gardening#Ap#Guinness World Records
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
PopCrush

Why You Should Never Store Milk on the Fridge Door

Nothing can be more frustrating than reaching for that gallon and milk and finding out it has already spoiled. Although a gallon or half gallon of milk may fit perfectly on the fridge door, it turns out that is the worst possible place to store it. The door is the...
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Real Reason One Trader Joe's Salad Was Just Recalled

2022 has seen its fair share of salad recalls. Food & Wine reports that back at the beginning of February, a number of salad mixes sold under major brands like Dole and Kroger were recalled as a result of officials finding listeria cultures in the products. A new salad concern has recently arisen, and this time, Trader Joe's is in the spotlight. According to USA Today, the grocery chain has recalled its Crunchy Slaw with Chicken, Crispy Noodles & Peanut Dressing after an issue with the salad dressing came to light.
FOOD SAFETY
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy