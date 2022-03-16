ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

One Killed In Multi-Vehicle Crash On Route 147

By Jillian Pikora
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
A police car Photo Credit: Unsplash/Scott Rodgerson

A coroner was called to the scene of a deadly crash along state route 147 on Wednesday, according to state police trooper Megan Ammerman and emergency dispatchers.

The multi-vehicle crash occurred between PA 225 in Halifax Borough and US 322 in Reed Township on Mar. 16 around 5:30 a.m., according to Ammerman and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The area remained closed in both directions until approximately 7:30 a.m., according to PennDOT.

Details on the number of cars involved, other injuries, and the name of the person killed have not been released.

