Man crushed to death by vehicle in Auburn, death investigation ongoing
Auburn, Ala. ( WRBL) – One man is dead after first responders say he was crushed by a vehicle at a home in Auburn.
The man's body was found Tuesday morning at a residence along East Thach Avenue and South Brookwood.
Lee County Coroner Bill Harris confirmed the body was found underneath a truck. An initial investigation indicates the vehicle rolled over the man, pinning him.
The identity of the man has not been released at this time. His body is being sent to Montgomery for an exam to confirm the cause of death.
This story is ongoing and will be updated.
