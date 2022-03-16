ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.N. warns of risks from Libya crisis

By Reuters
 5 days ago
A Libyan flag flutters atop the Libyan Consulate in Athens, Greece, December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

March 16 (Reuters) - The crisis over control of executive power in Libya could lead to instability and parallel governments, the U.N. political affairs chief told the Security Council on Wednesday.

"Libya is now facing a new phase of political polarisation, which risks dividing its institutions once again and reversing the gains achieved over the past two years," Rosemary DiCarlo said.

Libya's political crisis has escalated since the collapse of a scheduled election in December that was planned as part of a peace process to reunify the country after years of chaos and war following a 2011 NATO-backed uprising.

The parliament declared the interim unity government that was meant to oversee the run-up to elections as expired, and appointed Fathi Bashagha as the new prime minister this month.

The unity government's prime minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah has refused to cede power, however, and armed factions supporting each side have mobilised in and around the capital.

The United Nations is seeking to resolve the crisis by pushing for new elections soon and has asked political bodies to join a committee to resolve constitutional and legal disputes that helped torpedo December's planned vote.

"We have observed increasingly threatening rhetoric, growing political tensions and divided loyalties among the armed groups in western Libya," DiCarlo said.

She added that there had been worrying developments, including the suspension of domestic flights inside Libya and movement last week by some forces backing either side towards the capital.

Reporting by Angus McDowall; Editing by Toby Chopra and Jonathan Oatis

U.N. Libya adviser aims for elections agreement this month

TUNIS, March 9 (Reuters) - A senior United Nations Libya official is seeking agreement this month on election laws and constitutional arrangements, she told Reuters on Wednesday, with rival factions locked in a dangerous stand-off. Stephanie Williams said she wanted the talks between members of the parliament and High State...
UN warns Libya could be divided again, urges 2022 elections

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations’ political chief warned Wednesday that Libya could again see two rival administrations and a return to instability, calling for elections as soon as possible to unify the oil-rich North African nation. Undersecretary-General Rosemary DiCarlo told the U.N. Security Council she is...
Fathi Bashagha
