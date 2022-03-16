ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walmart Wants to Hire More Than 50,000 Workers in New Business Push

By Melissa Repko, CNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWalmart wants to hire more than 50,000 employees by the end of April. The big-box retailer said the new hires will include personal shoppers, delivery drivers and data scientists, among others. The company will have to woo workers in a tight labor market. Walmart said Wednesday it wants to...

