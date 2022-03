Pokemon Legends: Arceus Daybreak has reignited my determination to finally complete the Pokedex. I admittedly never expected such an outcome, but it's all thanks to a series of requests in the surprise free DLC that introduce Pokemon Legends Arceus massive mass outbreaks. As you may be able to guess from the name, these are similar to regular mass outbreaks in the base game, with the main difference being that they're much larger in scale. Instead of just one concentrated outbreak of select Pokemon in an area, multiple instances occur simultaneously, which gives you the chance to catch a heck of a lot of critters during one excursion.

