Chris Sale will miss the start of the 2022 season due to a rib injury

"He’s not throwing right now."

Chris Sale in 2021. Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Bruins defeated Chicago 2-1 in overtime on Tuesday night. Matt Grzelcyk scored the game-winner.

Tonight, the Bruins face the Wild in Minnesota at 7:30 p.m.

Elsewhere, the Celtics are in San Francisco for a 10 p.m. tipoff.

Also tonight, the Revolution are in Mexico City to play Pumas UNAM in the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal. New England holds a 3-0 lead after the first leg.

Chris Sale’s status for Opening Day: Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale is dealing with a stress fracture in his right rib cage, according to Boston chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom.

As a result, Sale will miss the team’s April 7 opener in New York against the Yankees.

“He’s not throwing right now, and he won’t be ready for the start of the season because of that,” Bloom explained in a Wednesday press conference.

Sale, 32, returned to form pitching for the Red Sox in 2021 after missing all of 2020 due to Tommy John surgery. He went 5-1 with a 3.16 ERA in 42.2 innings.

Trivia: In 2019, Sale became the fastest pitcher in MLB history to get to 2,000 career strikeouts, doing so in just 1,626 innings pitched. Who held the record prior to that?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: His older brother won 20 games for the Dodgers in 1990.

Mikaela Shiffrin won the downhill in Courchevel: The rare downhill win for Shiffrin — her first since 2020 — increased her lead in the overall World Cup standings. It was Shiffrin’s 74th career World Cup win.

On this day: In 1969, the Bruins fell behind 2-0 to the Maple Leafs after the first period. Barely a minute into the second period, Boston struck back with a goal from Ken Hodge. The floodgates opened for the Bruins, who proceeded to fire in seven more goals before the end of the period.

The eight second-period goals tied an NHL record, and propelled Boston to an 11-3 win over Toronto.

Daily highlight: Kailey Snell of Chattanooga softball somehow made the diving catch and applied the tag to get the out on the attempted stolen base.

Trivia answer: Pedro Martinez